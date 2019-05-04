Rachel Held Evans Dead: Christian Writer Dies at 37

Rachel Held Evans was a progressive Christian writer and humorist who died at the age of 37 on May 4. Evans was hospitalized in April with the flu and had been in a coma for a time.

Evans is survived by her husband, Dan Evans, and their three children. Evans passed away in a hospital in her home city of Nashville, Tennessee.

Dan Evans had earlier said that his wife had been placed in a medically induced coma after she had been experiencing seizures. Dan wrote in a blog post that his wife died on the morning of May 4, two days after doctors discovered swelling on her brain. He said in the post, “The team at the hospital discovered extensive swelling of her brain and took emergency action to stabilize her. The team worked until Friday afternoon to the best of their ability to save her. This swelling event caused severe damage and ultimately was not survivable.” Dan described his wife’s death as being “surreal.” He added, “I keep hoping it’s a nightmare from which I’ll awake. I feel like I’m telling someone else’s story.”

Evans’ friend and fellow writer, Sarah Beesey, wrote in a tweet on May 4 that Evans was surrounded by friends and family as she passed. While Revi. Nadia Bolz-Weber said she and others had offered “our touch and tears and song. I anointed her with oil.”

Evans tweeted on April 14 that she was being treated in a hospital due to “flu + UTI combo and a severe allergic reaction” to antibiotics.” At the time, Evans joked that she was more worried about missing “Game of Thrones.” On her Twitter bio, Evans wrote of herself, “Doubt-filled believer, author of Inspired, Searching for Sunday, A Year of Biblical Womanhood, Faith Unraveled.” While on her Instagram bio, Evans demonstrated her humor, writing, “Author with minimal photography skills.”

Evans last blog post was published on her website on March 6. It was titled, “Lent for the Lamenting.” Evans wrote of the challenges within Christian religions right now, such as ongoing Catholic child abuse allegations. The final lines of that post seem especially poignant on the day of Evans’ death. The talented writer said, “You know this truth deep in your bones: “Remember that you are dust and to dust you will return. Death is a part of life. My prayer for you this season is that you make time to celebrate that reality, and to grieve that reality and that you will know you are not alone.”

Dan told Slate “She put others before herself. She shared her platform. She always remembered how others had helped her. She enjoyed seeing other people in contexts where they thrived. She didn’t hold grudges, would forget as well as forgive. She had little time for pettiness and a big heart for people. And these are all things I wish I had told her more while I still had the privilege to keep her company.”

