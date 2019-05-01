Read: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Letter to AG William Barr

In a letter dated March 27, Special Counsel Robert Mueller sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr saying in essence, the release of the report by Barr was not reflective of what the Special Counsel’s investigation determined.

The letter reads in part that the Special Counsel‘s report had already been redacted “to remove any information that could potentially be protected” by federal laws. Mueller wrote that the “documents are in a form that can be released to the public consistent with legal requirements,” and he asked Barr to do so. “… requesting that you provide these materials to Congress and authorize their public release…”

Muller wrote that the March 24 release “did not capture the context, nature and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.”

Mueller wrote that after Barr’s release, “…there is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation …”