Deborah Martin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deborah Martin is a woman who is accused of stabbing her parents to death at their home in Arlington Heights, Illinois, police say. Martin was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after 71-year-old Anne Martin and 72-year-old David Martin were found dead Saturday morning.

According to the Arlington Cardinal, 43-year-old Deborah Jane Martin lived with her parents at the South Derbyshire Lane home. She was arrested at the scene after police responded to a 911 call at the home about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, the news site reports.

“It’s hard to determine what persuaded Deborah to take action against her parents at that particular time,” Arlington Heights Police Commander Joseph Pinnello told the Chicago Tribune. “We have multiple scenes. … It covered a wide area of the house.”

Here’s what you need to know about Deborah Martin and the homicide investigation:

1. Deborah Martin Was ‘Confronted’ by Police While Coming Downstairs After Her Parents Were Found Dead on the First Floor of their Home

Arlington Heights Police say they responded to 3 South Derbyshire Lane for a welfare check about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, after receiving a 911 call. The caller did not say anything “discernible” during the call and officers were dispatched. The officers arrived and saw an unresponsive woman, who had suffered from obvious signs of violence, on the kitchen floor of the home. The officers then forced entry into the home.

A second victim was also found on the floor. The victims, later identified as Anne and David Martin, were both pronounced dead at the scene. While inside the home, the officers were “confronted” by Deborah Martin as she came down the stairs from the second floor, according to police.

The Martins were stabbed multiple times, police said.

Deborah Martin was taken into custody and brought to the Arlington Heights Police Department to be questioned. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office then filed charges after an investigation on Sunday.

2. Anne Martin Worked as Teacher in the Local School District for More Than 20 Years & David Martin Was a Navy Veteran Who Was Retired From Motorola

Anne Martin was a longtime local school teacher, according to WLS-TV. School District 214 told the news station that Martin was an English Learner and Social Science teacher at Wheeling High School from 1995 to 2004 and continued to work as a substitute teacher in the district as recently as this past school year. She previously worked at Prospect High School from 1988 to 1992 as a resource assistant. She attended the University of Illinois at Chicago.

David Martin was retired after working more than 15 years at Motorola, with his final job being as a software quality manager, according to his Linkedin profile. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1973 aboard the USS John W. Thomason DD760, USS Worden DLG18, & USS Great Sitkin AE17, including during the Vietnam War. He was an electronics technician. He studied at Lake City Junior College, Harper College, Roosevelt University and Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.

According to WLS-TV, the Martins had two adopted children, three step-grandchildren and a grandchild. David Martin wrote on Facebook that after his retirement he became a “Grandpa, Dad & Friend.” He wrote, “Helping out family and friends. learning to play the guitar. Got certified to provide first aid to the mentally ill.”

3. Deborah Martin Is Divorced & Previously Lived in Wonder Lake, Illinois, & in Wiscosnin

Deborah Martin is divorced, according to her Facebook page. She wrote on Facebook in 2015, “Hi everybody! It’s been awhile since I was online. Now pending a divorce from my husband I can use facebook again.”

Deborah Martin has previously lived in Wonder Lake, Illinois, as well as in Wisconsin. She worked as a leasing consultant at a company in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and as a cashier at Macy’s. It was not immediately clear if she was currently employed.

Few other details about her were immediately available.

4. Police Say They Had Been Called to Arlington Heights Home ‘More Than a Couple’ Times Over the Years Because of a ‘Family Situation’

Deborah Martin does not appear to have a prior criminal record in Illinois or Wisconsin. A motive for the alleged killings was not immediately released by police.

Arlington Heights Police told WLS-TV that officers had been called to the South Derbyshire Lane home “more than a couple” times over “several years” because of a “family situation” involving Deborah Martin. She had been living with her parents off and on for many years, according to the police department.

“We took her into custody due to the circumstances of the scene and she complied with what officers commanded her to do,” Police Commander Joseph Pinnello told the Chicago Tribune. “We have dealt with the family over several years in the past but there was no reported violence.”

5. Martin Was Scheduled to Make Her First Appearance in Cook County Court on Monday

Arlington Heights Police said that Deborah Martin was scheduled to appear in Cook County Court on Monday, June 10, for a bond hearing. She has been held in police custody since she was detained at her parents’ home on Saturday.

It is not clear if Martin has hired an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

READ NEXT: Alabama Student Starved Her Rescue Dog to Death: Cops