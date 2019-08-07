Curtis Ray Watson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Authorities are on a manhunt for Curtis Ray Watson, a prisoner who escaped from West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning and is suspected in a corrections employee’s death. People in the area have been warned that Watson is considered “extremely dangerous.” A Blue Alert was issued for Watson. This is only the third time a blue alert has ever been issued since the program was started in 2011.

1. Watson Escaped on Foot & Is 140 Pounds, 5’11”

Curtis Ray Watson, 44, is a white male, 5’11”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The last time he was seen, he was wearing jeans and a blue TDOC shirt. If you have any information about Watson, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. He is believed to have left the prison on foot. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released the above grainy photo that shows Watson.

2. He May Be Connected to a Homicide that Happened Near the Prison

Authorities are concerned that he might be connected to a homicide in the area, Covington Leader reported. A woman from the Tennessee Department of Corrections was found dead on Highway 87 across from the prison. Authorities were investigating her death when it was discovered that Watson was missing. According to News 3, a source close to the investigation said that a person near the prison was found dead, but it’s unclear if this is the corrections officer or a second person.

In Lauderdale County where state and local agencies are searching the area around Hwy 87 for an escaped inmate. They haven’t released a description yet. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/9ZAvXOIWht — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) August 7, 2019

The Blue Alert poster above was released by TBI in relation to Watson’s escape. The poster reads: “The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Statewide Tennessee Blue Alert for Curtis Ray Watson. Watson is listed as a person of interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee on August 7th, 2019 and is an escapee from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee. Watson should be considered extremely dangerous. If you have any information concerning Watson, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

3. He Was In Prison for Kidnapping & Also Has Assault, Rape & Child Abuse on His Record

Law enforcement have K-9s and a helicopter out to aid in the search. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/S752FHHFeY — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) August 7, 2019

Watson was in prison since 2013 and was not due for release until May 2025. He was convicted of aggravated kidnapping. A woman reported in July 2012 that he had hit her over the head and raped her twice, Covington Leader reported. According to WMC5, he also had previous convictions for aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and aggravated child abuse. His record also included tampering with government records and a violation of protection order, News Channel 5 reported.

4. The Prison He Escaped From Is About Two Hours Away from Nashville

Watson may have relatives in Henry County and Carroll County, Convington Leader reported. Henning, where he escaped, his about two hours from Nashville, Tennessee. A map of where the prison is located is included above.

5. He Has a Number of Identifying Tattoos

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released several photos of tattoos that can help identify Watson. The tattoos are in the tweets from TBI below:

ADDITIONAL PICTURES: Here are more pictures of Curtis Watson's tattoos. He's considered extremely dangerous. If you spot him, call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately! pic.twitter.com/S6NDOvOYQB — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019

If you think you see Watson, do not approach him as he is considered extremely dangerous. Instead, call 911 immediately or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

You can see the official blue alert released for him here. According to TBI, all of the following must be met in order to activate a Blue Alert: