Victoria Grabowski Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Victoria Grabowski, 16, has been reported missing after her parents said she traveled from Queens, New York, to London without their knowledge or permission.

Investigators say it appears Grabowki may have been planning to meet with an older man in London. Her parents shared in social media posts that they found messages their daughter had exchanged with someone in Britain.

Grabowski is also a Polish citizen and used her Polish passport to fly internationally, her mother confirmed via social media.

1. Victoria Grabowski Flew to London From New York City Over the Weekend

Victoria Grabowski is believed to have flown out of John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on Saturday, August 24. She was last seen at her home in Flushing, Queens around 10 a.m. WABC-TV, citing London police, reported that Grabowski arrived at Heathrow Airport in London.

The British newspaper the Evening Standard reported that the teenager paid for the ticket in cash, but that her parents told authorities they did not know where she got the money.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police in London told the BBC that the department was first alerted to the case by the National Crime Agency, which is a national law enforcement agency in the U.K. The spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is being treated as a “missing person” case.

The NYPD describes Grabowski as 5’3″, about 110 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. They don’t know what the teen was wearing when she left New York.

2. Grabowski’s Father Found the Door of the Home Open & His Daughter’s Clothes Missing on August 24

Victoria Grabowski lives with her family in Flushing, a mostly residential neighborhood in Queens, New York. Her parents were immigrants from Poland in the 1990s. She and her brother were born in the United States, NBC News reported.

Her uncle, Arkadiusz Grabowski, shared a few details of what happened on Saturday, August 24 with the TV network. He said that Victoria’s father, Radoslaw, was the first person to realize the teenager was gone. He got home from work and noticed that the front door of the home was “wide open.” He also noticed that his daughter’s clothes were missing.

Victoria’s parents tried to call and text their daughter, but she did not answer. After a while, the cellphone was turned off and they contacted the NYPD.

3. Family: Victoria Grabowski Had Been Talking to an Older Man Online

Victoria Grabowski’s family members described her to local media outlets as a quiet, smart high school student. Her parents said she did not previously have any sort of “rebellious” streak in her.

According to social media comments, Grabowski’s family believes it’s possible that the teen went to London to meet an older man. Her mother had reportedly noticed the teen talking to someone online, but Victoria said the person was just a friend.

Her uncle told QNS, a local news website in Queens, that Grabowski appears to have been communicating with the older man as part of a group chat. “The texts show that she got fascinated with London and wanted to move there.”

4. Teenagers Are Allowed to Fly Internationally Without an Adult

Victoria Grawbowski’s mother, Bernadetta, posted photos of her daughter to Facebook and has pleaded with the public to help bring Victoria home. Many of the commenters asked how the teen was allowed to board an international flight by herself.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there are no federal regulations restricting travel by those under age 18. Specific airlines set their own rules about whether children can fly unaccompanied.

The Aviation Consumer Protection Division explains that as long as a minor has the means to purchase an airline ticket, then they are allowed to fly. Children can buy tickets using credit cards or even cash. The department explains in an online document:

“At age 15 most airlines will allow a child to fly alone on domestic flights without any unaccompanied-minor procedures. Some airlines permit this for kids as young as 12. When a child has reached this minimum age for traveling alone without unaccompanied-minor procedures, the airline does not require evidence of parental permission to travel alone. If the child has a passport, he or she can even travel internationally.”

5. American & British Law Enforcement Agencies Are Collaborating On the Investigation

Victoria Grabowski’s mother, Bernadetta, wrote on social media that police in New York and the U.K., along with Interpol, are coordinating in the search for her daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Detective Jae Moon of the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723. Tips may also be left at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

In addition, Grabowski’s parents are urging anyone who sees their daughter in London to call police.

