Hurricane Dorian’s Bahamas Landfall: Videos from Abacos, Elbow Cay, Hope Town, & More

Hurricane Dorian is making landfall in the Bahamas as a monster Category 5 hurricane with 185 mph winds. Grand Bahama was in the storm’s path along with the Abaco Islands, including Elbow Cay and Hope Town. Where the hurricane will go after this is still the subject of much speculation and debate. Here are videos shared by people in the Bahamas showing the storm’s arrival.

Dorian’s first landfall was at Elbow Cay, Abacos, Orlando Sentinel reported. Around 2 p.m., its eye made landfall at Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour, as it then began to head toward Grand Bahama. The storm has left behind massive devastation.

Videos Show Powerful Winds & Flooding Rain

The following video shows residents in a low-lying area of Abacos known as the Mudd evacuating on foot.

JUST IN: video submitted from the Abacos. Residents of a shanty town, known as ‘the Mudd’ because of its low lying areas, evacuating to the Abaco Government Complex on foot.#HurricaneDorian2019 #ZNSStormWatch #trackingDorian pic.twitter.com/8iuAENfdoP — ZNS Bahamas (@ZNSBahamas242) September 1, 2019

Here’s a video later of the Mudd in Abaco.

In this video you can see strong winds striking Green Turtle Cay.

STORM WATCH: video submitted by ZNS Viewer in Green Turtle Cay. Strong winds are currently striking the Abacos. Hurricane Dorian has sustained winds upwards of 180 miles. Residents are urged to STAY INSIDE!#ZNSStormWatch #HurricaneDorian2019 #trackingDorian pic.twitter.com/binhw0jAGa — ZNS Bahamas (@ZNSBahamas242) September 1, 2019

And here is flooding in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco.

A Haitian community on Abacos Island is under water.

This video shows the storm breaking over the sea wall in Cooper’s Town, North Abaco.

STORM WATCH: video submitted from the Abacos. Extremely strong waves are breaking over the sea wall in Cooper's Town, North Abaco. Dorian is expected to bring 10-15 ft storm surge, and possible flash flooding. Residents are urged to stay inside!#ZNSStormWatch #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/btVPz46K9h — ZNS Bahamas (@ZNSBahamas242) September 1, 2019

And here you can see unpassable, flooded roads in North Abaco.

STORM WATCH: video submitted by ZNS Viewer Tamia Wells. North Abaco, roads appear to virtually unpassable, as more and more water is definitely settling inland. #ZNSStormWatch #HurricaneDorian2019 #trackingDorian #ZNSOnline pic.twitter.com/Cn7ytJknqB — ZNS Bahamas (@ZNSBahamas242) September 1, 2019

Here is a video showing the hurricane making landfall. You can see the power of the winds in this video.

HURACÁN DORIAN Es lamentable lo que está ocurrido ahora en las islas situadas al Noreste de las #Bahamas. El #HuracanDorian, uno de los más poderoso sistema del Atlántico, está destruyendo con sus vientos extremos de 185MPH a Great #Abaco cerca de Marsh Harbour. pic.twitter.com/dwsm7Atsy1 — Temporada Ciclónica (@TemporadaCiclon) September 1, 2019

Chef Jose Andres shared this video, 80 miles inland from landfall. He wrote: “We @WCKitchen are 80 miles from #HurricaneDorian eye & feeling this!! Imagine what the people of Abaco+Grand Bahamas will experience! Bahamas @opmthebahamas Goverment will need major help! …Florida should also get ready for major winds!” [sic]

We @WCKitchen are 80 miles from #HurricaneDorian eye & feeling this!! Imagine what the people of Abaco+Grand Bahamas will experience! Bahamas @opmthebahamas Goverment will need major help! @ClintonGlobal @RedCross @TeamRubicon …Florida should also get ready for major winds! pic.twitter.com/lIa9ghhUdk — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 1, 2019

This terrifying and heartbreaking video from Abaco shows a woman begging for people to pray for her and her children.

Here you can see winds picking up.

And this video shows someone in Marsh Harbour asking for prayers, saying that they’re stuck.

The 185 mph Category 5 storm is terrifying.

During landfall:

And here is another video from Marsh Harbour.

así azota ahora mismo #Dorian la zona de Marsh Harbour en la costa central de #GreatAbaco #Bahamas Los vientos sostenidos del #huracán rondan ya a los 295 km/h … CAT6 ? pic.twitter.com/0bbWPttfuH — Mario Picazo (@picazomario) September 1, 2019

And another video from Marsh Harbour:

Reports are also coming in that Hope Town has fallen off the Internet with real-time network data at 0 after the storm’s arrival.

Here’s a video of Hope Town as the storm arrived.

#HopeTown: Dorian has made landfall in the Abaco Islands with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and wind gusts of over 220 mph.

pic.twitter.com/GuBvaCHXtb — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) September 1, 2019

This video gives you an idea of just where the hurricane landed.

Where Is the Storm Going Next?

According to the 2 p.m. advisory for September 1, Hurricane Dorian was located at 26.5 N and 77.1 W, NOAA reported. Maximum sustained winds were 185 mph. The storms’ pressure was 911 mb (26.90 inches). The storm is over Great Abaco Island as of 2 p.m. Eastern, and it’s 185 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The storm is moving west or 270 degrees at 7 mph.

The NOAA noted at 2 p.m.: “At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the extremely distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.5 North, longitude 77.1 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h). A slower westward motion should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco today and the move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday. The hurricane should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 185 mph (295 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, and Dorian is expected to remain a catastrophic hurricane during the next few days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).”

