Stunning Photo From Inside Eye of Hurricane Dorian Goes Viral

After the National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Dorian to a Category 5 storm, which developed sustained winds of 185 miles per hour Air Force meteorologist and Hurricane Hunter Garrett Black captured an absolutely stunning picture from inside the eye of the storm which quickly went viral. What makes the shot so breathtaking, Hurricane Dorian has what scientists are calling a “stadium effect,” which only happens in the eye of extremely powerful hurricanes.

In the photo, the “stadium effect” looks like Black took a fish-eye photo at a sports arena made of clouds, which is equal parts beautiful and terrifying. According to The Washington Post, this storms takes this unique shape when rapidly rising air swirls into the hurricane and moves outward from the core, which causes the storm to become larger as the latitude above the ocean surface increases.

In little over an hour, Black’s photo had 24K likes on Twitter, an 11K retweets.

Who are the Hurricane Hunters?

According the NOAA Hurricane Hunters Facebook page, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Aircraft Operations Center was born as the Research Flight Facility (RFF) in 1961. Today, NOAA’s aircraft operate throughout the United States and around the world: over open ocean, mountains, coastal wetlands and Arctic pack ice. NOAA’s mission is to describe and predict changes in the Earth’s environment and to conserve and manage wisely the nation’s coastal and marine resources, providing scientists with unique platforms to precisely observe, measure and chart the dynamics of our oceans and our atmosphere.

Today, NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center is located on Lakeland Linder International Airport in Lakeland, Florida. The facility houses the two Lockheed WP-3D Orions, one Gulfstream GIV-SP, one Gulfstream Turbo Commander, one Beechcraft King Air 350ER, and four de Havilland Twin Otters. The Aircraft Operations Center (AOC) also serves as a work place for more than 100 NOAA Corps Officers and civil servants.

Where Is Hurricane Dorian Now?

Dorian’s first landfall was at Elbow Cay, Abacos, Orlando Sentinel reported. Around 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, its eye made landfall at Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour, and started to head toward Eastern Grand Bahama Island. The storm has left behind massive devastation, and videos of residents of the low-lying area of Abacos, which is known as the Mudd, started evacuation on foot.

STORM WATCH: videos submitted from Eleuthera. (1/4) Storm surge from Hurricane Dorian, running into the streets, effecting residents of Eleuthera. Dorian is a massive storm, impacting many islands at once.#ZNSStormWatch #HurricaneDorian2019 #trackingDorian pic.twitter.com/ikHnB7dVB6 — ZNS Bahamas (@ZNSBahamas242) September 1, 2019

Locals of Eleuthera also experienced the tragic effects of the storm surge, reported flooding Green Turtle Cay, and Hurricane Dorian has broken over the sea wall in Cooper’s Town, North Abaco. Videos from all over the island are heartbreaking to watch, as residents stuck as for thoughts and prayers to survive through the storm.

