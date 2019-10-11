Shepard Smith Leaves Fox News

Shepard Smith is leaving Fox News the Mississippi-born news anchor announced on the October 11 episode of his show. Smith had been with Fox News since the network was founded in November 1996. At the time of his departure, he was the station’s chief news anchor and managing editor of the breaking news division.

Smith, 55, made the announcement at the conclusion of his show. Smith said that he would not be reporting elsewhere, “for the time being.” Smith made reference to his boyfriend, Gio, in his message, saying that he looked forward to spending more time with him.

You can watch the announcement here:

Fox News anchor Shep Smith: "This is my last newscast here" pic.twitter.com/7eYDWY9RSP — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) October 11, 2019

Neil Cavuto, whose show airs immediately after Smith’s, described himself as “shell-shocked” at the news. Cavuto’s surprise indicated that Smith’s departure came as a shock to even Fox anchors.

In March 2018, Smith told Time Magazine that part of the reason he had signed a new contract with Fox News was because he “was nervous about what would come on Fox’s air after he left.” Smith went on saying, “To stop doing it would be bad because I think that there is a need for it and I know the degree to which we care about it and focus on it and we want it to be as perfect as it can be. And I wonder, if I stopped delivering the facts, what would go in its place in this place that is most-watched, most listened, most viewed, most trusted? I don’t know.”

More to follow…

