Karol Posadas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Karol Posadas, a popular Selena tribute singer, has been detained by ICE, according to her family’s GoFundMe and local news sources. She was just released on Friday, November 8, after being held since November 2. Here is what you need to know about Posadas and what happened.

1. Karol Posadas Portrays Selena with Her Family Band

Karol Posadas is a popular singer who portrays the late Selena with her family band, Anything for Salinas. Posadas is a singer and songwriter, and she portrayed Selena with many tribute bands over several years before joining her family band. The band tours across the country, and is scheduled to perform in Montclair, California on November 9 and then in Fullerton, California on December 7. But her manager told ABC 7 that she’s tired and drained and likely won’t be performing soon. According to her band’s Facebook page, a different singer performed as Selena on Friday night.

Her brother, Giovanni Fuentes, directs the tribute band.

She was detained on November 2 and just released on November 8. Her GoFundMe page’s update read: “She’s been released! We don’t know what the next step to take is. Her proceedings are still ongoing, as disclosed by ICE to the media. This is far from over, but the most important thing is Karol is home. Thank you all for your support!”

2. She Was on Tour in South Texas When She Was Detained

Posadas was touring with the band in south Texas when she was detained this week, ABC 7 reported. She was detained on November 2 and taken into custody at Valley International Airport in Harlingen. She wasn’t released until Friday, November 8.

You can see her performing in the video above, posted to the Selena Tribute Band’s YouTube channel.

Her GoFundMe page describes her as a singer and a tribute artist who’s been helping in keeping Selena’s image, music, and likeness alive.

3. She Has a Heart Condition & Being Detained Was Very Difficult for Her

Being detained was incredibly hard on Posadas because she has a heart condition that requires medical treatment, the band’s manager, Roberto Cadilha, told the Houston Chronicle. He said she was feeling pain constantly in her chest and for a while had to sleep on the floor. As a vegetarian, she had to eat whatever food was given to her, he added.

Her GoFundMe page notes that Posadas has no criminal record.

Her GoFundMe page noted: “She has been kept at an overcrowded facility in El Valle, and forced to sleep on the floor, denied access to basic personal care products, and denied medical attention for her heart condition, that jeopardizes her health and for which she needs treatment.”

4. She Was a DACA Recipient & Her DACA Was Being Renewed When She Was Detained

Posadas is a DACA recipient. She was born in Guatemala and raised in San Fernando Valley, California, according to her website. She was brought to the U.S. at the age of 15 to escape dangers and threats in Guatemala, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The band’s manager, Roberto Cadilha, said her DACA was already being renewed when she was detained, but she hasn’t received the physical document yet.

ICE told ABC 7: “On Nov. 8, 2019, ICE released Karol Bala-Posada on an order of supervision. Her immigration proceedings are ongoing.”

Posadas portrays Selena. Selena was rocketing to stardom in Tejana music when she was shot and killed in 1995 when she was only 23. Netflix is working on a series about Selena and her life.

5. A GoFundMe Page Is Raising Support To Help with Legal Expenses

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise support for her legal expenses. The page reads, in part: “We are working class people, with no influence or money, so for society our voices do not matter, and the human rights violations that she has been subjected to will go unheard. Help us change that!”

The page was started by Rodolfo Setien, a family friend working to resolve the immigration question. He noted: “The funds will be used to cover legal fees, the bond (once it is set), filing fees, expenses associated with this situation, provisions like clothes and such that she needs to buy at the detention facility (she’s not allowed to receive any items from outside), phone cards so she can communicate with her family and friends, travel expenses to get her back to California once release, and medical treatment (she has been denied access to a Doctor)… The funds will be used based on what expenses come up first. Karol will have direct access to the funds that are sent to her account at the detention facility, while legal fees, bond, filling fees and other expenses will be covered as they become due.”

So far more than $5,000 of a $15,000 goal has been raised.