Metaphysical Meagan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Metaphysical Meagan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
metaphysical meagan

Instagram/metaphysicalmeagan Metaphysical Meagan, aka Meagan Whitson

Metaphysical Meagan aka Meagan Whitson is the California woman who has gone viral with her social media posts about “perineum sunning.” As a self-proclaimed healer, Whitson advocates that exposing your private parts (specifically the butthole) to the sun can lead to increased energy, better sleep, and healthier libido.

The picture that first attracted all of the attention was initially posted on October 21. Whitson posted a picture of herself lying on her back with her legs in the air. She was fully naked. The caption included, “30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!”

View this post on Instagram

🌞Perineum Sunning🌞 For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni🌺 into my daily rising routine. • ☀️Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: ⚡️30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!⚡️ Taught by @ra_of_earth & @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while!) Things I’ve noticed personally In my reality since I’ve implemented this: 🌞Surges of energy almost immediately! 🌞Better Sleep 🌞Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force⚡️ 🌞So much Creativity flowing through my life!!🧡 🌞Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. 🌞Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. • ☀️I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! ☕️This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.☕️ 🌞This is such a simple game changing practice!! ⚡️Try it out & let me know your experience⚡️ ☀️You can do this any time the sun is out… I prefer early in the morning!☀️ #NakedInNature

A post shared by 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) on

The image went viral after others started sharing and reposting it. The picture sparked online conversations about whether exercising while naked is any different than working out in clothes, as well as debates about whether “perineum sunning” is actually beneficial.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Metaphysical Meagan Says That the Brief Perineum Sun Exposure Is More Energizing Than ‘Slamming Cups of Coffee’ & That It Is an Ancient Taoist Practice

View this post on Instagram

👑I reclaim my INNOCENCE👑 • 🌹Our sexuality is the most playful and innocent part of ourselves!🌹 • 👑We are all offspring of the most high. We are all Sacred beings. We are all children of mother/father god & The Universe.👑 • Unfortunately, our sexuality has been distorted and manipulated to keep us in a state of control, disempowerment, and shame. There is so much programming and shame around our sexuality and our experience of pleasure. • 🌹If we can remember & reconnect with our experience as children- we remember and see how children so purely radiate their sexual energy with such innocence. What was our relation to our sexual energy before we were programmed & before our understanding of it was distorted?🌹 • • ‼️👑The antidote to shame is the reclaimation of our pure INNOCENCE!👑‼️ • • 🌹One of the reasons we chose to take on these bodies was so we could experience EXTRAORDINARY BLISS.🌹 • 👑Bliss and pleasure are our Divine BIRTHRIGHT.👑 • 🌹Our sexuality is sacred. It is the gateway to superconsciousness and our Divinity.🌹 • 👑Sex, along with harnessing & cultivating our sexual energy in a balanced way, is as close to ourselves as we can get.👑 • • 🌹Reclaim your innocence, your utter bliss and pleasure… for this is your Divine essence & birthright.🌹 • 👑Home is returning to our innocence.👑 • • #RememberYourDivinity #SexualHealing #SacredSexuality #ComingHomeToYourBody

A post shared by 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) on

Meagan Whitson advocates that the ritual of exposing your private parts to the sun is an “ancient Taoist practice.” She explained on Instagram that the butthole is believed to be “a gateway where energy enters & exits the body.” She added that the idea is to allow “solar energy from the sun into the organs” and to prevent “against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body.”

Whitson says that she began a daily ritual of perineum sunning several months ago. She advises her social media followers to spend no more than five minutes with their private parts exposed to the sun and cautioned, in all caps, “THE INTENTION OF THIS IS NOT TO TAN YOUR BUTTHOLE‼️‼️”

Whitson claims that this short, daily ritual has given her far more energy than coffee because she is “getting my energy from the sun.” Whitson alleges that the practice allows her to sleep better, regulates her circadian rhythm, increases her ability to focus, promotes creativity and that it leads to “balanced sexual energy.”

2. Meagan Whitson Advocates That ‘Sexuality Is Sacred’ & That Being More In Touch With Sexuality Is the ‘Gateway to Superconsciousness & Our Divinity’

View this post on Instagram

🔥Sexuality & Shame🔥 🧡 What were you taught growing up around sex and sexuality? 🧡 For me, I remember very vividly the first time I learned about sex. The emotions that flooded over me were shame and embarrassment. I couldn’t figure out why I felt those things. I wanted to go hide. 🧡 I grew up in the dogmatic environment of Catholicism & Christianity where we were taught Sex made us impure. 🧡 In my journeying through this lifetime I’ve come to understand quite the opposite, actually. 🧡 WHAT IF we were taught that sex made us impure to keep us from truly discovering the very magnitude of the power WITHIN us?! 🧡 Our very life force- the energy that flows throughout our entire being- is uninhibited when we begin to cultivate our sexual energy. EVERYTHING originates from this sexual energy, for it is the energy that creates worlds. IT’S POWERFUL AS F#*%! 🧡 When we operate from the frequency of understanding our life force energy, we walk around creating our dream realities as the gods & goddesses & creator beings that we are. 🧡 Today, the emotion of shame is not a part of my reality. When we choose to relate to sexuality & this Sacred Energy eXchange from an integrated and empowered understanding, we then AMPLIFY our life force. 🧡 What’s your relation to sex & your sexuality? Is it empowering? What things were you taught around sex that are no longer serving you? 🔥 🧡 The greatest work this world has to do is around how we relate to our life force. Sexual healing begins with this. 🧡 What kind of content or questions do you have in regards to sexuality, sacred sex, and Tantric practices do you have for me? 🔥 ⬇️I’d love to hear in the comments below⬇️ #RememberYourDivinity #SexualHealing

A post shared by 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) on

Meagan Whitson further explains in her Instagram posts that practicing yoga while naked is a way for people to “connect with their sexual energy in a balanced way.” She explained that she grew up in a Catholic household and that she was taught that sex would make her “impure.” But she says her attitude changed throughout her “journeying through this lifetime.”

Whitson promotes the idea that being in touch with your own sexuality is actually an experience that harkens back to childhood. She wrote in a post that “our sexuality is the most playful and innocent part of ourselves” and that “We are all offspring of the most high. We are all Sacred beings. We are all children of mother/father god & The Universe.”

She went on, “Unfortunately, our sexuality has been distorted and manipulated to keep us in a state of control, disempowerment, and shame. There is so much programming and shame around our sexuality and our experience of pleasure. If we can remember & reconnect with our experience as children- we remember and see how children so purely radiate their sexual energy with such innocence. What was our relation to our sexual energy before we were programmed & before our understanding of it was distorted?”

3. Medical Professionals Argue That Meagan Whitson’s Claims About Perineum Sunning Are Unfounded

Meagan Whitson has received some pushback from members of the medical community. Her ideas about mindfulness may have credence and Vitamin D from the sun is beneficial. But doctors are arguing that her claim that “butthole sunning” has medical benefits is unfounded.

Dr. Stephanie Ooi from My Health Care Clinic told Business Insider, “There is absolutely no proven scientific evidence to suggest any health benefit to sunning your perineum or bottom. None… If you have a medical question, please seek the advice of a doctor, nurse or medical professional with relevant qualifications.”

Whitson has argued people not to engage in perineum sunning for more than five minutes a day. But longer exposure than that does carry a risk of developing skin cancer, cautions the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials say that ultraviolet rays from the sun can damage the skin in as little as 15 minutes, especially if you’re not wearing sunscreen.

4. Whitson Says She Is a Licensed Massage Therapist, According to Her Facebook Page

Meagan Whitson is based in southern California and works at a spa called Mojave Mami’s. According to the company’s Facebook page, the spa recently began offering massages. Whitson is listed as one of the licensed massage therapists.

On her professional Facebook page associated with Mojave Mami’s, Whitson wrote in the “about” section: “I offer therapeutic massage and body work with a variety of techniques that target getting your nervous system into its optimal healing state. If you’re looking for a unique relaxing and rejuvenating body work experience you’re in good hands with me!”

It’s unclear where Whitson obtained a license. Her name does not come up in license searches on the California Massage Therapy Council website or on the California Department of Health site. It’s possible that she is licensed under a different name or through a different organization. Heavy has reached out to Whitson via email to ask for clarification.

5. Metaphysical Meagan Whitson Promotes Nutritional Cleansing On Her Website

View this post on Instagram

‼️NUTRITION CLEANSE AFTER THANKSGIVING‼️ 📣 40 Day Transformation! Let’s get ready for the New Year’s Resolution! 🗓 We start Dec 2nd! You might ask yourself if you can still eat? The answer is YES!! You will take a 10 day vacation from processed foods and eat three plant based snacks per day. There is $100 OFF of your organic superfoods if you sign up before the end of the month!! (My coaching is FREE) 📣 Can you drink alcohol during this cleanse! No way!👎🏼 I want you to starve the bacteria living in your body and alcohol 🍺 feeds it! So you will have faster results if you don’t. 🥘 You might also ask yourself if you can keep eating as you are now? Well…if you are eating mostly plant based products then yes. If you are eating dairy and animal products then you will take a break and cut those out for 10 days as they are acidic and the risk here is to get rid of inflammation and heal your body. 🌱 Healthy body= healthy relationships, healthy finances and more! 🎉 I always say when we start a new journey in health we need to work with a CLEAN temple! So let’s detox and then build. 😌 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️ Will you be able to work out? 🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️ Yes! Working out is encouraged as it will speed up the process of flushing out the junk and building muscle. During the first 10 days though, I will want you to keep the workouts in the light side.🧘🏼‍♀️🧘🏽‍♂️ You will learn all of those details when you join the Facebook group. 😜 If you are like me and are concerned in losing your muscle!! This 40 day transformation is NOT going to eat away your gains!! So…NO!! The super aminos will actually put your body in an anabolic state which means your body will burn fat as fuel rather than muscle. 🌿 What are super aminos? This is Vegan protein that you will take every morning that have a 99% absorption rate as opposed to most protein supplements which only have a 14-22% absorption rate. 😊 DM me if you are interested!!❤️ #detox #cleanse #organic #superfoods #healthcoach #40daytransformation

A post shared by 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) on

Meagan Whitson also promotes nutritional wellness through a “cleansing” program. She explains on her website that the program relies on “nutrient-dense superfoods, slow-burning carbohydrates and highly digestible protein and is all vegan and all natural. Meagan and her team will be guiding you day by day to make sure you are empowered and have all the support you need!!”

The detox involves temporarily cutting out alcohol, processed foods and certain animal and dairy products from your diet. Whitson claims on her site that “regular results also include weight-loss of 10 pounds and 7 inches in just 10 days. With our program we will get you on a complete liver, parasite, bowel and kidney cleanse.”

The bottom of the web page notes that it is copyrighted to Metaphysical Meagan. Again, Heavy has reached out to Whitson via email to ask about her credentials and/or her formal education related to nutrition.

A search of the California Department of State website shows that “Metaphysical Meagan” has not been registered as a business with the state.

View this post on Instagram

💪🏼21-15-9 of strict pull-ups & dumbbell thrusters from last night 💪🏼 🧘🏼‍♀️ Fitness has looked a little different for me the last couple of weeks. 🧘🏼‍♀️ I’ve been doing a ton of yoga & prioritizing movement every day because moving opens the channels in my body to be receptive to connection with my higher self, the Divine, my ancestors, & my guides. 🧘🏼‍♀️ I plan to get back into a CrossFit gym here soon so I can Olympic lift regularly & maybe even start doing CrossFit workouts again. 🏋🏼‍♀️ 🧘🏼‍♀️ Movement is so important for accessing deeper levels of spiritual connection and higher consciousness because it clears out stagnant energy in the physical body. Movement creates flow of chi & life force energy for me throughout the channels of my body. 🧘🏼‍♀️ I am grateful I can move my body in the ways that bring me joy & raise my vibration. 🧘🏼‍♀️ #ZenAthlete #PeacefulWarrior #WarriorOfTheLight #LightBodyActivation #Fitness #Health #CrossFit #Weightlifting #Movement #Yoga #Mindfulness #Meditation #Gratitude #Spirituality #HigherConsciousness #Climbing #ComingHomeToYourBody #Qi #QiGong #LifeForce #EnergyHealing

A post shared by 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) on

In addition to her posts about nutrition and spiritual wellness, Whitson also shares about her other workout routines. She attends Crossfit and has participated in competitions, according to the Crossfit website.

READ NEXT: The Arnaults Could Become the World’s Wealthiest People

Read More
, , ,