Metaphysical Meagan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Metaphysical Meagan aka Meagan Whitson is the California woman who has gone viral with her social media posts about “perineum sunning.” As a self-proclaimed healer, Whitson advocates that exposing your private parts (specifically the butthole) to the sun can lead to increased energy, better sleep, and healthier libido.

The picture that first attracted all of the attention was initially posted on October 21. Whitson posted a picture of herself lying on her back with her legs in the air. She was fully naked. The caption included, “30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!”

The image went viral after others started sharing and reposting it. The picture sparked online conversations about whether exercising while naked is any different than working out in clothes, as well as debates about whether “perineum sunning” is actually beneficial.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Metaphysical Meagan Says That the Brief Perineum Sun Exposure Is More Energizing Than ‘Slamming Cups of Coffee’ & That It Is an Ancient Taoist Practice

Meagan Whitson advocates that the ritual of exposing your private parts to the sun is an “ancient Taoist practice.” She explained on Instagram that the butthole is believed to be “a gateway where energy enters & exits the body.” She added that the idea is to allow “solar energy from the sun into the organs” and to prevent “against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body.”

Whitson says that she began a daily ritual of perineum sunning several months ago. She advises her social media followers to spend no more than five minutes with their private parts exposed to the sun and cautioned, in all caps, “THE INTENTION OF THIS IS NOT TO TAN YOUR BUTTHOLE‼️‼️”

Whitson claims that this short, daily ritual has given her far more energy than coffee because she is “getting my energy from the sun.” Whitson alleges that the practice allows her to sleep better, regulates her circadian rhythm, increases her ability to focus, promotes creativity and that it leads to “balanced sexual energy.”

2. Meagan Whitson Advocates That ‘Sexuality Is Sacred’ & That Being More In Touch With Sexuality Is the ‘Gateway to Superconsciousness & Our Divinity’

Meagan Whitson further explains in her Instagram posts that practicing yoga while naked is a way for people to “connect with their sexual energy in a balanced way.” She explained that she grew up in a Catholic household and that she was taught that sex would make her “impure.” But she says her attitude changed throughout her “journeying through this lifetime.”

Whitson promotes the idea that being in touch with your own sexuality is actually an experience that harkens back to childhood. She wrote in a post that “our sexuality is the most playful and innocent part of ourselves” and that “We are all offspring of the most high. We are all Sacred beings. We are all children of mother/father god & The Universe.”

She went on, “Unfortunately, our sexuality has been distorted and manipulated to keep us in a state of control, disempowerment, and shame. There is so much programming and shame around our sexuality and our experience of pleasure. If we can remember & reconnect with our experience as children- we remember and see how children so purely radiate their sexual energy with such innocence. What was our relation to our sexual energy before we were programmed & before our understanding of it was distorted?”

3. Medical Professionals Argue That Meagan Whitson’s Claims About Perineum Sunning Are Unfounded

Meagan Whitson has received some pushback from members of the medical community. Her ideas about mindfulness may have credence and Vitamin D from the sun is beneficial. But doctors are arguing that her claim that “butthole sunning” has medical benefits is unfounded.

Dr. Stephanie Ooi from My Health Care Clinic told Business Insider, “There is absolutely no proven scientific evidence to suggest any health benefit to sunning your perineum or bottom. None… If you have a medical question, please seek the advice of a doctor, nurse or medical professional with relevant qualifications.”

Whitson has argued people not to engage in perineum sunning for more than five minutes a day. But longer exposure than that does carry a risk of developing skin cancer, cautions the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials say that ultraviolet rays from the sun can damage the skin in as little as 15 minutes, especially if you’re not wearing sunscreen.

4. Whitson Says She Is a Licensed Massage Therapist, According to Her Facebook Page

Meagan Whitson is based in southern California and works at a spa called Mojave Mami’s. According to the company’s Facebook page, the spa recently began offering massages. Whitson is listed as one of the licensed massage therapists.

On her professional Facebook page associated with Mojave Mami’s, Whitson wrote in the “about” section: “I offer therapeutic massage and body work with a variety of techniques that target getting your nervous system into its optimal healing state. If you’re looking for a unique relaxing and rejuvenating body work experience you’re in good hands with me!”

It’s unclear where Whitson obtained a license. Her name does not come up in license searches on the California Massage Therapy Council website or on the California Department of Health site. It’s possible that she is licensed under a different name or through a different organization. Heavy has reached out to Whitson via email to ask for clarification.

5. Metaphysical Meagan Whitson Promotes Nutritional Cleansing On Her Website

Meagan Whitson also promotes nutritional wellness through a “cleansing” program. She explains on her website that the program relies on “nutrient-dense superfoods, slow-burning carbohydrates and highly digestible protein and is all vegan and all natural. Meagan and her team will be guiding you day by day to make sure you are empowered and have all the support you need!!”

The detox involves temporarily cutting out alcohol, processed foods and certain animal and dairy products from your diet. Whitson claims on her site that “regular results also include weight-loss of 10 pounds and 7 inches in just 10 days. With our program we will get you on a complete liver, parasite, bowel and kidney cleanse.”

The bottom of the web page notes that it is copyrighted to Metaphysical Meagan. Again, Heavy has reached out to Whitson via email to ask about her credentials and/or her formal education related to nutrition.

A search of the California Department of State website shows that “Metaphysical Meagan” has not been registered as a business with the state.

In addition to her posts about nutrition and spiritual wellness, Whitson also shares about her other workout routines. She attends Crossfit and has participated in competitions, according to the Crossfit website.

