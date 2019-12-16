Braxton Williams & Bri’ya Williams Amber Alert: 5 Fast Facts

Braxton and Bri’ya Williams are the two children who vanished from outside their home in Jacksonville, Florida, on December 15, 2019. The family lives at the Paradise Village Mobile Home Park along West Beaver Street.

An Amber Alert has been issued as law enforcement agencies conduct a massive search to find the two children. Braxton is 6 and Bri’ya is 5.

1. Family: Braxton & Bri’ya Williams’ Father Left the Children Alone Outside Briefly As He Grabbed the Meat For a Barbecue

Braxton and Bri’ya Williams were outside with their father on Sunday morning as the family prepared to host a barbecue.

Their paternal grandmother, Roxanne Lloyd, explained to News4Jax that her son, Brian Williams, stepped inside the home briefly to get the meat. “The kids was right outside the door, which is probably only steps away from the kitchen. He could look out the kitchen window and see the kids… when he came back out, they was gone just that quick.”

Lloyd said that it is not like Braxton and Bri’ya to just wander away.

The children were last seen around 11:30 a.m, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A family member called the police around 1:30 p.m. after relatives failed to locate the children on their own. Sheriff Mike Williams says that both parents were home at the time Braxton and Bri’ya disappeared.

2. Braxton Is On the Autism Spectrum & Bri’ya Is the More Outgoing of the Two

Braxton Williams is 6 years old. He is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds. Investigators initially said that Braxton was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. But the red sweater was later found inside the home. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s department shared on social media that Braxton is on the Autism Spectrum, but will communicate with others.

His sister, Bri’ya, is 5 years old. She is described as being 3 feet tall and 30 pounds. She was last wearing a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front, and black leggings.

Their grandmother, Roxanne Lloyd, says Bri’ya is an outgoing and active little girl, while her brother is quieter.

3. Neighbors Reported Seeing a Car Speeding Out of the Area With Two Children In the Backseat Shortly After Braxton & Bri’ya Were Last Seen

A couple that lives in the Paradise Village Mobile Home Park reported to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that they had seen a car speeding out of the neighborhood shortly before noon on December 15. The couple spoke with First Coast News but their names were not included.

They explained that they were walking toward their trailer around 11:50 a.m. when they noticed a woman driving quickly away. The man said that he pulled his girlfriend out of the way of the vehicle. They saw two children in the backseat. His girlfriend explained that the little boy had his hands pressed against the window.

They said that at the time, they didn’t think much of it. But after investigators said that Braxton and Bri’ya Williams had vanished around 11:30 a.m., the couple said it jogged their memory about the speeding vehicle.

During a news conference early in the afternoon on December 16, Sheriff Mike Williams was asked whether investigators believed this incident was related to the children’s disappearance. He stated that deputies were looking into it but did not provide additional details.

4. Sheriff: Deputies Have Spoken With Registered Sex Offenders In the Area & Are Asking Neighbors to Search Their Own Properties

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office immediately launched a massive search for Braxton and Bri’ya Williams. More than 150 investigators were involved in the search as of December 16. Sheriff Mike Williams (no relation to the children) explained that they’re using canines, drones, and sonar technology as well as dive teams to search for clues.

He added in the Monday afternoon news conference that investigators had interviewed registered sex offenders living in the mobile home park as well as others located within a few miles of the area. The sheriff explained that “everything is an option” as they look for the children.

Sheriff Williams asked neighbors to search their own properties for clues. Braxton and Bri’ya, being 6 and 5 years old, could have wandered away and gotten themselves stuck somewhere. The sheriff said teams were searching nearby retention ponds, abandoned vehicles and trailers, and a densely wooded area just north of the mobile park.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

5. Grandmother: ‘I Never Thought This Would Happen to Our Family’

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has said that Braxton and Bri’ya’s parents have been cooperative with the investigation. He explained that thus far, there was no evidence to suggest that any family members were involved in the children’s disappearance. No suspects had been identified as of December 16.

The sheriff also said that, to his knowledge, Braxton and Bri’ya’s parents live together. The department did not have any prior calls out of the residence and there was no history of domestic violence at the home.

Roxanne Lloyd shared with News4Jax that the children’s disappearance was “devastating” for the family. She added that Braxton and Bri’ya’s parents, Brian Williams and Bianca Jackson, weren’t doing well amid the search. “We’re asking for all prayers.”

She also spoke with First Coast News on December 16; that video is embedded above. Lloyd had a message for her grandchildren. She urged them to come home and that everyone was worried about them. She added that she “hoped nobody took them” because Braxton and Bri’ya were always good about staying in the yard and never wandered away.

