Elizabeth Pipko: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elizabeth Pipko is a 24-year-old American model and founder of the Jexodus movement, a right-wing political campaign with the mission of encouraging Jews to leave the Democratic Party. She made headlines this week for a “comeback” feature she did in QP Magazine where she revealed that most of her modeling work disappeared after she came out in support for President Trump.

“Honestly, after all the Trump campaign stuff came out I knew no one wanted me to model for them,” she admitted to QP Magazine. “I got so so excited when you guys said you’d have me in QP.”

She wrote a lengthy Instagram post to announce her new gig and told her followers “don’t call it a comeback”.

“Modeling does not define me; but it is an essential part of a story of how I came to be who I am today. And a piece of my story that I plan to take with me no matter where I go. So, don’t call this photoshoot a comeback, because I never left.”

Pipko founded the Jexodus movement (a portmanteau of the words “Jewish” and “Exodus”) in March 2019 in response to what she saw as a shift in the Democratic party away from supporting the Jewish community and Israel. After controversial remarks about Israel were made by Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, she decided to take action.

Pipko says she hopes that the movement will encourage civil discussion and get the Jewish community, which is roughly 70% Democrat, to vote based on their interests.

“There is such a need for [Exodus],” she told Fox News in an interview this week. “People are honestly in a really difficult spot right now. They feel emotional about what’s going on in their country, not just as religious people but as Americans.”

The movement started out as a tweet and has grown into a non-profit and Super PAC that has 20 chapters nationwide. Pipko insists that the aim of her organization isn’t to get Jews to leave the democratic party. She told the Epoch Times it’s “about being a support system for American Jews everywhere, no matter what side they’re on.”

According to the Jexodus Movement’s website, the organization’s mission is “to be the catalyst that allows Jewish Americans to feel comfortable supporting candidates that support them by coupling data-driven decision-making with the most advanced tactics.”

Pipko is the daughter of Soviet-born American Artist Marc Klionsky. She grew up in New York City where she attended Rabbi Arthur Schneier’s Park East Day School. She currently attends Harvard Extension School and models in her spare time.

1. She Met Her Husband Working as a Staffer on Donald Trump’s 2016 Campaign

Pipko was a staffer for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. She claims would have to hide her work badge and lie to people in the modeling industry in order to avoid becoming a pariah. During her time working for the campaign, she says she realized that the media’s coverage of Trump was unfair.

“It was just really hard to hear people say how evil everyone you know, his staff was, how evil he is, how evil his supporters are, knowing that I met some of the greatest [people] I’ve ever known literally on that campaign … knowing that certain things that are said about him just aren’t true,” she told the Epoch Times.

She met her future husband during the campaign, Darren Centinello, who is now the Director of Social Media Strategy for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Pipko eventually stopped working for Trump but kept dating Centinello. They tied the knot at Mar-a-Lago in December 2018 and the theme of their wedding was “Make Marriage Great Again”.

2. She Was Featured in The “Perfectly Imperfect” Campaign for Vizcaya Swimwear

Pipko was one of the featured models in the popular “Perfectly Imperfect” Campaign for Vizcaya Swimwear. The campaign’s mission was to promote body positivity by using photos of models without touch-ups or photoshops.

“We decided to do total photoshoot, none of the pictures were going to be edited. So everything that I did today is what you’re going to see in the campaign.” She said in a video promoting the campaign. “We’re trying to promote the fact that no model, no person, no one has to be edited or changed to sell clothing or swimwear.”

3. She Moved from New York to Florida to Become a Professional Figure Skater

Before her modeling career, Pipko had her sights set on professional figure skating. She fell in love with the sport at 10 years old after trying it out during a trip to Florida. Her parents moved the family from New York to Florida in order to support her dreams.

She competed for years in tournaments across the United States until a devastating ankle injury ended her career at the age of 16. She was told that she would never walk properly again.

“I think I am a figure skater before I am anything else. And I say that certainly not because I am a brilliant skater, but because figure skating is where I found myself.” She told the L’idea Magazine in 2018.

Pipko returned to figure skating last year. While her competitive days are over, she still enjoys the sport in her spare time.

4. She’s Published Two Books of Poetry

Pipko has released two books of poetry, Sweet Sixteen (2013) and About You (2018). Both books deal with her heartbreak and emotions that stem from her failed figure skating career.

“I used poetry to express the heartbreak I felt as a sixteen-year-old girl trying to deal with a devastating injury (that took skating away from me) as well as the very common heartbreaks that a sixteen year old girl may face. My second book, About You, was written about my injury and losing the ability to skate, but without ever directly mentioning those words. I wanted people to be able to connect with the words and emotions that I was feeling regardless of what or who it was that they were longing for.” She told L’Idea magazine in 2018.

She never considered herself a writer but needed an outlet for her emotions. “I think I’ve always liked writing and felt as if I was better at it than I was in certain other things, but it was never something I did regularly. Only after certain life events caused me to need to find an outlet for my emotions did I realize how much I enjoyed poetry.”

5. She Lost Most of Her Modeling Jobs and Received Death Threats After Coming out as Pro-Trump

Elizabeth Pipko says that her modeling career basically disappeared after she became an outspoken Trump supporter.

“The [response from the] modeling industry was exactly what I expected. A lot of the photographers and people that I had grown super close with kind of blocked me on social media and distanced themselves,” she told Fox News in April.

She “came out” as a Trump supporter in a New York Post article in January that detailed her experience as an undercover Trump supporter in the modeling industry. She said she was ready to lose her modeling career in order to stand up for her beliefs.

“But now that it’s been two years since the election, I don’t want to keep silent any longer. Even if that means saying goodbye to modeling forever.” She wrote.

Her political beliefs not only torpedoed her career but have made her a target for extremists that disagree with her.

“I get a lot of death threats, rape threats and other things I never thought I’d receive. I’m doing this for my people — not to sound cliché — for my parents and grandparents, who escaped to come to America so they wouldn’t have to worry about their children being faced with anti-Semitism”, she told Sputnik News.

Despite the backlash, she remains steadfast in her beliefs. “I’m already hoping to take part in the reelection in some capacity. And this time, I’m not going to hide it.” She wrote in the New York Post.

