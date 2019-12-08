WATCH: Juice WRLD Talks About the Death of Mac Miller

Rapper/singer Juice WRLD tragically passed away this morning after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. He was 21.

Mac Miller passed away from a drug overdose in September 2018 after ingesting cocaine and Oxycodone pills laced with Fentanyl. Three men were arrested and charged for selling Miller the tainted drugs. The rapper had cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol in his system at the time of death according to the toxicology report.

Juice WRLD did an interview with Adam22 on the “No Jumper” podcast where he talked about his own struggles with addiction and gave his opinion on the passing of Mac Miller.

“K.I.D.S. Kicking Incredibly Dope Shit, that was one of the first shit I heard by him. My cousin, he’s actually here with me, he was the first one to put me on to Mac Miller.” He said of the late rapper, “That shit kinda fucked my head up, like you said, it’s somebody that’s very influential, like, he was that nigga bro, no cap.”

Juice WRLD was a fan of Miller’s and said that people need to “learn” from his tragic passing and use it as a lesson and motivation to stop abusing drugs. “In situations like this, all we can do is learn, learn from the mistakes that people make and better yourself and let them live through you.”

“I hate a motherfucker like ‘aw he just died we gotta pour up some dumb lean for him’, you’re gonna end up in the same situation.” He said, adding that people “gotta learn from the fatal mistakes people make, who wants to have another casualty?”

The late rapper goes on to say that Mac Miller’s passing was somewhat of a “wake up call” that made him look at his own addictions and was a catalyst in him quitting lean.

You can watch the full clip from the interview below:

Juice Wrld talks about Mac Miller’s death 2018-09-10T15:55:35.000Z

Juice also called out some fans who he says were “clowning” on Mac Miller for his album “Swimming” right before his death and then offering their condolences. He also says that some agents in the industry work artists half to death. “Some of these labels be pushing these artists to the point of death, overpushing them, overbooking them, have them walking around taking Adderall and stuff like that.”

Juice WRLD Predicted His Own Death

The No Jumper interview turned out to be somewhat prophetic when it came to Juice’s untimely passing. His death mirrors Mac Miller’s in that they were both young artists that passed away in their prime.

Juice WRLD publicly quit drinking lean in July 2019. It’s unknown if drugs played a role in his death as the exact cause of death is unconfirmed at this time.

Juice quit drugs in July 2019 this year, saying he was done with lean. “Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, fuck Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t shit fucking up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome,” Juice wrote on Twitter.

Juice WRLD eerily foreshadowed his death in the song “Legends”. “All the legends seem to die out.” He sings, “We keep on losing our legends to the cruel cold world, what is it coming to?” He then drops the ominous line, “What’s the 27 Clu-u-u-ub?/We ain’t making it past 21”. He recently celebrated his 21st birthday on December 2.

