Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren & Bernie Sanders Ages: Who’s Older?

Tonight the Democratic debate stage has been narrowed down to just six candidates: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Amy Klobuchar. While you’re watching, you may be wondering who the oldest person on the stage is. It’s Bernie Sanders, but he’s not much older than Joe Biden. Elizabeth Warren is a few years younger than both of them. Read on for more details.

Bernie Sanders Is the Oldest Candidate on the Stage Tonight

Bernie Sanders was born on September 8, 1941. That makes him 78 years old. Sanders had canceled some campaign events last year after having a heart attack, but he’s since had two stents put in his heart, which lowers his chances of having another heart problem. He’s back on the campaign trail and doing well. After his heart attack, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed him for President, which brought renewed energy to his campaign.

For a 78-year-old, Sanders is still really spry and active. In fact, videos of Bernie running have been turned into memes and are shared across the Internet. And many videos have been shared showing Sanders’ being active in a variety of sports events.

can we put aside political differences and appreciate bernie sanders playing basketball? pic.twitter.com/gX0kOSKDyK — Miya (@miyasophiaa) June 17, 2019

When asked about his age during the December debate, Sanders said that the big problem in the country was about the oligarchy and rich people running the country and making the big decisions. The problem isn’t about age or whether the person running the country is a woman or a man, he said.

Joe Biden Is the Second Oldest, Just About a Year Younger than Sanders

Joe Biden was born on November 20, 1942. Which means that he’s 77 years old and almost one year younger than Sanders. So Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are very close in age. In fact, the November debate actually took place on Biden’s birthday.

Biden’s pretty active for his age too. And although he didn’t become a meme from any sporting events like Sanders did, he and Obama became a popular meme when Obama’s term was ending.

#TBT to when Biden and Obama memes were all the rage….one person who still thinks they're hilarious? @JoeBiden himself. https://t.co/FhSdU1U0Yy pic.twitter.com/YbOMC5J4Kk — MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) May 20, 2018

In the December debate, Biden jokingly said that Obama wasn’t talking about him when he made a statement about how the country might be better off if it was run by women rather than older people. He also said that he was focusing on getting a first-term presidency and would look at questions about a second term after that first goal was achieved.

Elizabeth Warren Is 70 & Seven Years Younger than Biden

Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, is 70, which makes her seven years younger than Biden and eight years younger than Sanders. She was born on June 22, 1949.

Warren made a comment during the Democratic debate in December that she would be the youngest woman ever nominated if she got the Democratic nomination.

Her comment was made in response to a question asked in the December debate based on a comment that Obama had recently made about how the country might be better off if it was run by women rather than older people.

Next in age is Tom Steyer, who is 62. He was born on June 27, 1957.

Pete Buttigieg, meanwhile, is 37. He was mayor of South Bend, Indiana since 2012 (recently stepping down as his term ended) and was in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2009 to 2017. He was born on January 19, 1982.

Amy Klobuchar is 59. She was born on May 25, 1960.

Andrew Yang, who was on the stage last month but didn’t qualify this month, recently turned 45. He was born on January 13, 1975.

Donald Trump Is Younger than Sanders & Biden

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946. He’s 73 years old, so he’s younger than both Sanders and Biden. However, he’s older than Warren.

What about Hillary Clinton? Clinton was born on October 26, 1947. That makes her 71 years old and younger than Trump, Biden, or Sanders. But she’s one year older than Elizabeth Warren, who was born on June 22, 1949 and is 70 years old.