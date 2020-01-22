Mason Toney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mason Trever Toney is the Orlando, Florida man who investigators say murdered his childhood friend and boss during an argument about national politics. Deputies say Toney stabbed William Steven Knight multiple times at a construction site on January 20, 2020.

Witnesses explained to Orange County Sheriff’s deputies that the victim was supportive of President Donald Trump and described as a “proud and outspoken American.” Toney, on the other hand, was said to hold anti-government views. But the victim’s mother argues that she does not believe her son was killed because of politics, telling local media that she thought Toney had been acting “strange” in the days leading up to Knight’s death.

Toney fled the scene immediately after the murder, witnesses said. Deputies arrested him a few hours later and he was booked into the Orange County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. The judge ordered him held without bond. Court records indicate Toney will be represented by a public defender.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Witnesses: Mason Toney Believed the Government Was ‘Out to Get Him’

William Knight used to drive Mason Toney to work every day, according to the arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Witnesses explained to investigators that Knight was their boss, but that Knight and Toney were also friends outside of work.

The witnesses, whose names were blacked out on the affidavit, said that while traveling from one construction site to another on January 20, there was a verbal argument “possibly over being anti-government.” Knight was described as being supportive of President Trump and was outspoken about his love for America.

Toney was described as being far more cynical about federal institutions. The affidavit explains that, according to witnesses, Toney felt that the “government is bad and out to get him.”

2. Arrest Affidavit: The Victim Was Stabbed With a Trowel & Mason Toney Called the Witnesses ‘Terrorists’ As He Drove Away From the Scene

Mason Toney is in OCSO custody for the death of 28-year-old William Steven Knight at a work site on the Turnpike. pic.twitter.com/xtTe1kcCVA — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 21, 2020

The construction site where the team was working that day was located along the Florida Turnpike at Exit 254, near West Taft Vineland Road and South Orange Blossom Trail. The employees all began to work, but the argument that began on the ride over was not finished.

William Steven Knight and Mason Toney continued talking while standing next to an excavator. According to the arrest affidavit, the witnesses heard Knight yell for help. They ran over and saw Toney standing over Knight. They told investigators that Toney was stabbing Knight repeatedly with a trowel.

The witnesses explained that they began throwing things at Toney to get him to stop attacking Knight. The affidavit explains that Toney allegedly “advanced” on the witnesses, but did not attack anyone else.

The witnesses added that Toney got into a white Dodge Ram vehicle and fled the scene. But before he left, they said that Toney yelled at the construction team and called them terrorists.

Toney was apprehended a few hours later in Brevard County. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of Toney being led into jail. In the video above, you can hear reporters asking Toney whether he had anything to say to Knight’s family, referring to Knight as Toney’s friend and boss. Toney did not respond to any questions.

3. An American Flag Was Found Next to William Knight’s Body at the Scene

UPDATE: Mason Toney has been captured by OCSO and taken into custody without incident. https://t.co/OHuT7gTvUl — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 20, 2020

One of the workers called 911 at 10:30 a.m. Orange County deputies arrived minutes later and found William Steven Knight lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:56 a.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, Knight had an American flag draped next to his body. The flag was brand new, and deputies said the packaging it had come in was also on the ground.

But the flag did not belong to anyone at the construction site, including Knight. Witnesses told investigators that Mason Toney had brought a backpack with him that day, despite never carrying a bag on any other day. The workers explained that none of the employees carried bags because the tools needed for the job were provided at the construction site.

Investigators have not publicly speculated about why the flag was placed next to Knight’s body, whether it pointed to a possible motive, or whether Toney’s bag suggested premeditation.

4. The Victim’s Family Said Mason Toney Had Been ‘Down On His Luck’ & William Knight Had Helped Him Get the Job With the Construction Company

Officials: Man possibly killed boss on Florida’s Turnpike over politics, placed American flag near body | Read more: https://t.co/BpjLFCSwJs pic.twitter.com/RW8E3D2uwi — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 21, 2020

Mason Toney and William Steven Knight had been friends since childhood. Knight’s mother, Julia, told ABC affiliate WFTV that Knight had gotten Mason the job at the construction company just two weeks before the fatal stabbing.

“My son goes, ‘Mason needs help,’ so he got him a job… He would get up early in the morning and he would pick up his friend.” Julia Knight explained that Toney had been “down on his luck” and that her son had wanted to help.

Knight’s father told WKMG-TV that his son had loved his job and had recently been promoted to foreman. He also confirmed that Toney had been a friend of the family for many years.

5. Julia Knight: Mason Toney Had Been ‘Acting Strange’ & She Says She Doesn’t Believe the Murder Was About Politics

Fatal stabbing of pro-Trump, pro-American boss was not political, victim’s mother saysJulia Knight says her son, William “Steven” Knight Jr., loved his family, his country and his friends — especially his childhood friend Mason Toney, who is accused of murdering him with a trowel. 2020-01-21T23:39:56.000Z

Witnesses told Orange County Sheriff’s deputies that Knight and Toney’s argument had appeared to be about the government. But Knight’s parents say they doubt that their son’s death was somehow related to politics.

His mother, Julia Knight, was in tears as she spoke with a reporter from WKMG-TV. She told the TV station, “I can’t explain what happened to my son. I never thought Mason would do this to my son.”

Mrs. Knight added, “It wasn’t about politics. I can tell you right now… There’s something wrong with Mason.”

WKMG reported that Julia Knight had also mentioned that she thought Toney had been acting “strange” as of late. She allegedly warned her son not to hire Toney.

Toney has a history of arrests in Florida. A search of court records in Orange County reveals multiple traffic arrests. For example, in 2012, Toney was arrested for fleeing a police officer. The arrest report explains that Toney was driving a motorcycle when an officer spotted him speeding. The officer said that there were no other vehicles between himself and Toney, and that Toney ran a red light in his attempt to flee.

Records from Osceola County, located just south of Orlando, list a handful of cases involving Toney. For example, he was arrested in 2011 for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

