Tyler Gwozdz Dead: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Dies at 29

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz, also known as “Tyler G,” died from a possible overdose, TMZ confirmed Thursday. He was 29 years old.

Audio from a 911 call revealed a woman was desperately trying to find Narcan, which is used to help refuse an opioid overdose. She had been trying to break down the door to the bathroom, where Gwozdz was locked inside. She finally got in before medics arrived and was able to turn him on his back.

Gwozdz was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on January 13, according to the Baca Raton police department. He stayed in the hospital for a week where he was in critical but stable condition. TMZ reported he was “no longer in their system” by Tuesday.

Gwozdz Left The Bachelorette After Three Episodes

Gwozdz appeared on Season 15 of the series where he competed for the affection of Hannah Brown.

He unexpectedly left the reality show after three weeks. He went on one one-on-one date with Brown. They didn’t give a specific reason, other than saying he had to go. “Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting because I really enjoyed my date with him,” Brown told cameras at the time.

In March, Gwozdz addressed his departure with Refinery29, saying it was the best thing for him. “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made,” he said.

Gwozdz Battled Rumors Online

He indirectly addressed rumors that claimed he left the show because of an incident he had with an ex-girlfriend, which swirled on Reddit.

“I feel that even addressing them gives them some sort attention and fuel but I continue to have faith in my journey and in a purpose for everything that’s happened to me in my life. Above everything else I am a son to my mother,” he wrote in the same March email to Refinery29.

Gwozdz added: “She raised me to be better than these sort of baseless accusations. The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values that it seems silly to waste time denying, but I suppose I will for the record. BUT I will be alright.”

Gwozdz also took a stance against cyberbullying. “The Internet is an amazing tool and can be used to create all sorts of good in the world, but I think it’s important that we address the reality of the situation. Anybody can say anything they want about anybody they want. Period,” wrote Gwozdz. “It’s having a shocking effect on the younger generation, ESPECIALLY young women. Girls are about twice as likely as boys to be victims of cyberbullying, and bullying victims are 2 to 9 times more likely to consider committing suicide. Please think about what you post. I am more than happy to take the slings and arrows of the internet world if it can help save one young person from experiencing what my family and I are currently battling.”

He finished by saying he would be there for anyone who needed help. “If you are lost, message me. I’m here for you. Reach out. There is love in this world,” he wrote.

Gwozdz Wanted To Become a Clinical Psychologist

On his Bachelorette biography, Gwozdz is described as a laid-back guy who liked to follow the keto diet.

“He avoids clubs at all costs and would much rather spend time reading, going to Soul Cycle or relaxing on his boat,” the description reads. “Tyler considers himself a modern romantic and is looking for his equal match, who he says is a confident girl that isn’t afraid to lay it all out on the table and is one that can make him laugh. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Hannah!”

According to the ABC bio, it was Gwozdz’s dream to get his PhD in psychology. He wanted to become a clinical psychologist. He ran a side business in dream therapy analysis.