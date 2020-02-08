Democratic Debate Schedule: When Is the Next Debate?

The eighth Democratic debate is on February 7, but we still have a long way to go and a lot of debates to watch as candidates hope to win the Democratic primary nomination. Here’s a look at when the next debates are going to take place along with more details about them.

The Next Democratic Debate Is February 19

After tonight, the next debate will be on February 19 in Nevada. NBC News and MSNBC will co-host a debate with The Nevada Independent and Noticias Telemundo in Las Vegas at the Paris Theater.

For the February 19 debate, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson, Vanessa Hauc, and Jon Ralston will all moderate, Variety reported. That debate will air on both NBC and MSNBC starting at 9 p.m. Eastern, so it will start an hour later than today’s debate. It will also stream live on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, related mobile apps and Facebook pages, and The Nevada Independent’s webpage. It will also air on Universo and Noticias Telemundo in Spanish.

The requirements are different for the next debate. Candidates must have 10 percent in at least four national or early-state polls in Nevada or South Carolina, or 12 percent in at least two early-state polls. They can also qualify if they have a delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire. The donation requirements have dropped, which means there’s a chance candidates like Mike Bloomberg might qualify for the first time.

On February 25, CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, partnering with Twitter, will host a debate at The Gaillard Center in South Carolina

And after that, there will be at least one debate every month until April 2020. But once the primary elections and caucuses start happening, it’s not clear if the debates themselves, the rules, or how they are held will change.

How the Debates Line Up with the Primaries

Some of these debates are lining up with early primaries for the Democratic nomination. Here’s a look at the primary schedule, provided by 270ToWin.

New Hampshire’s Democratic primary will be on February 11. (It’s worth noting that Sanders won the New Hampshire primary in 2016.)

The Nevada Democratic caucus will be on February 22.

South Carolina’s primary is February 29 (only for Democrats.)

On Super Tuesday on March 3, 15 states will host their primaries and caucuses, including California and Texas.

From March 3-10, U.S. citizens living abroad can vote in the Democrats Abroad primary, the Independent noted.

On March 8, Puerto Rico will host its Republican primary.

On March 10, primaries and caucuses will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota (Democrat only), and Washington.

On March 12, the Virgin Islands will have its Republican caucus.

On March 14, Guam (Republican only), Northern Mariana, and Wyoming (Republican convention) will be held.

On March 17, primaries will be in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Northern Mariana (caucus). Arizona will also have a Democratic primary, but the Republican primary was canceled.

On March 24, American Samoa (Republican caucus only) and Georgia’s will take place.

On March 27, North Dakota will host its Republican convention.

On March 29, Puerto Rico will host its primary (Democratic only.)

On April 4, primaries will be held in Louisiana, Wyoming (Democratic caucus only), Alaska and Hawaii. (Alaska and Hawaii opted out of their Republican primaries.)

On April 7, Wisconsin will host a primary.

On April 28, primaries will be held in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New York.

On May 2, primaries will be in Guam and Kansas.

On May 5, Indiana will have its primary.

On May 12, Nebraska and West Virginia will have their primaries.

On May 19, Kentucky and Oregon will have their primaries.

On June 2, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington D.C. will have their primaries.

On June 6, the U.S. Virgin Islands will have its Democratic caucus.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16.

The Republican National Convention will be August 24-27.

