Yarraka Bayles, Quaden Bayles’ Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yarraka Bayles is Quaden Bayles’ mother. Yarraka is the mother of three other children, daughter’s Cecileigh, Guyala and Lili, who are twins, 19. The family lives in the Australian city of Brisbane. Yarraka and her family are of Murri-descent, Aboriginal Australians of modern-day Queensland and north-west New South Wales.

In February 2020, Quaden Bayles became a global sensation after a heartbreaking video, showing the 9-year-old crying over the bullying he was receiving, went viral. As a result, Quaden became an inspiration across the world for his bravery in the face of bullying. Quaden has achondroplasia, a rare form of dwarfism. Among those citing Quaden as an inspiration was Hollywood A-lister, Hugh Jackman. While a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to send Quaden and his mother to Disneyland has raised more than $300,000, at the time of writing.

Prior to his 2020 video, Quaden Bayles and his mother have been in the news multiple times since his birth. In 2016, his condition and Yarraka were featured in interviews with The Daily Mail and Buzzfeed News.

1. Yarraka Bayles Says That She Became a Dwarfism Awareness Activist When Quaden Was Born in 2010

Standing Tall For Dwarfism: Quaden Bayles

Since the birth of Quaden in 2010, Yarraka has been an activist for dwarfism awareness. In May 2017, Yarraka told Macleary Argus that she had never met anybody with her son’s condition before his birth. In the same interview, Yarraka said that following his diagnosis, she went into a “deep depression.” Yarraka said that she turned it into positive after meeting under people diagnosed with achondroplasia.

Yarraka added that as an Aboriginal dwarf, her son is a “minority of a minority.” In a statement on the Stand Tall 4 Dwarfism Facebook page, Yarraka said that she and her family are resting following the media attention. Yarraka said that she and her family will only be talking the Aboriginal First Nations Media until further notice.

2. In Total, Yarraka Bayles Has 4 Children

According to her Facebook page, Yarraka lists herself as having four children in total, two of those have the last name Bayles, daughters Lili and Guyala, while her other daughter, Cecileigh, has the last name Patten. Quaden Bayles’ last name on the page is given as Georgetown. Yarraka says that she is single on her Facebook profile.

Yarraka told NITV in Australia in 2016 that Quaden’s other siblings are based in Sydney, 560 miles south of Brisbane. Yarraka told the Macleary Argus in 2017 that she and Quaden moved to Brisbane from the city of Kempsey, 300 miles south of Brisbane, during the 2016 Christmas season. Yarraka said, “We came down for Christmas to visit and we just haven’t left. It’s such a lovely community, we’ve got lots of family and friends here which makes it easier.” The move also allowed Quaden to be closer to Westmead Children’s Hospital, which Yarraka says is the foremost authority on achondroplasia.

3. Yarraka Bayles Describes Herself as an ‘Equality Advocate’

Living Black presents a special report on Murri boy, Quaden Bayles, who suffers from a condition that affects 1 in every 25,000 people – Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism. When Quaden was three days old, his mother Yarraka and the family were packing up their hospital room to go home. Doctors told her about his condition but she refused to believe it. It took years before she came to terms with the news. Now, at four year's old, Quaden is only 65cm. During a routine check-up in early April, an MRI scan revealed his case had deteriorated and doctors decided to keep him in hospital. With rare access, Living Black travelled to Queensland to speak to his family and doctor's as they prepared for Quaden's emergency surgery.

In 2010, Yarraka posted multiple photos showing her pregnant. Multiple posts on her timeline indicate that Quaden Bayles was born in December 2010.

Yarraka uses her Facebook to promote her son’s condition. She writes in her bio section, “Equality advocate sharing my journey to raise awareness and help others along the way.”

Yarraka is a graduate of Griffith University and of the Australian Institute of Applied Science. In 2018, Yarraka wrote on her Facebook page that she had begun studying at the Queensland College of Art at Griffith University. That same year, Yarraka said she started a new job at the Little People of the World Corporation. Yarraka is listed as the organization’s Australian ambassador.

Yarraka maintains an acting job profile for her son at Star Now.

4. Yarraka Said That Quaden ‘Proudly Accepts His Dwarfism’

Actor Warwick Davis says he finds the video of Quaden Bayles, a nine-year-old who has been bullied over his dwarfism, "deeply saddening". The Star Wars and Harry Potter star says that bullying is "an all too common occurrence" for children who are physically different.

In a May 2016 interview with NBC’s “Today” show, Yarraka said that Quaden “proudly accepts that he’s got dwarfism, because Buddy’s given him that reason to think that it’s cool.” Buddy is Quaden’s dog, a rescue Shih Tzu, who also has dwarfism. Yarraka added, “So he tells everyone, ‘My dog has dwarfism like me,’ and it’s the first time we’ve ever, in Quaden’s five years of life, heard him say the word, because we are not allowed to say dwarfism or achondroplasia.”

During that interview, Yarraka said that she could not believe the amount of negative attention that her son got from adults. Yarraka said, “People think he’s just a freak and very openly say, ‘What’s wrong with him? Why does he have such a big head?’ Or they’ll say, ‘He’s ugly. He looks scary.’” Yarraka went on to say that her husband needed counseling and that he frequently said “he wishes he was dead.”

5. Yarraka Said in 2016 That She Didn’t Think Her Son Would Live to See His 6th Birthday

When Quaden told NITV in Australia in December 2016, when Quaden turned 6, that she thought her son would never see that day. Yarraka said, “It’s a birthday that I didn’t think he would see… Every day is a blessing, but another year older is even better and it’s a huge celebration – we celebrate every day with him, but the fact that he’s made it to six is super special.”

During the interview, Yarraka said that her son was majorly into Nerf guns and the NBA. That birthday marked the first time Quaden would be reunited with all of his siblings for the first time in four years.

