Will the Coronavirus Shut Down the New York Subway? Will it Close the MTA?

Will the New York subway shut down during the coronavirus outbreak? Will the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) shut down entirely? What about other forms of public transportation across the country? Does using a subway system in a city make you more likely to get infected with the coronavirus?

Many people in large cities, like New York, are understandably worried that the subway and train systems will shut down in the days to come. For now, metro systems are continuing to run across the country. But that could change in the weeks and months to come — and there are precautions you should take to keep yourself safe, when using any form of public transportation.

New York subway ridership dropped by 20% on Wednesday, officials say. It’s likely that number will continue to drop, now that Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency for New York City, because of the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

Authorities have said there are no plans to shut down the subway or roadways of New York in the immediate future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is the New York Subway System Going to Close During the Coronavirus Outbreak?

“The goal is to sanitize all of the MTA's 6,400 subway cars and 5,700 buses every three days — and every station on a nightly basis — until the virus is contained.” How… how frequently were they sanitized before? 😳 #COVID19 https://t.co/42HGggmA1R — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) March 3, 2020

The New York subway system is one of the largest forms of public transportation in the country — and though it remains open, as of March 12, officials have already acknowledged the decline in ridership since the coronavirus outbreak started.

In a radio interview, Sarah Feinberg, the interim head of New York City Transit, said there’s no plan to shut down the subway system so far. She did say the agency was seeing “a pretty quick uptick” in declines of ridership in recent days, likely because people are afraid of getting sick.

Specifically, on Wednesday, ridership sank by 20% than previous days. Feinberg did acknowledge there was a possibility that subway schedules would be reduced in the future, pending recommendations by health officials.

At a news conference on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that public schools and the subway would remain open, despite the fact that there is a state of emergency in the city.

Is it Safe to Keep Using the Subway, & Other Forms of Public Transportation?

TONIGHT: The MTA is sanitizing the NYC subway to stop the spread of coronavirus. Godspeed 😳 pic.twitter.com/yn5X1oIJel — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 5, 2020

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the country’s largest public transit system, was ordered to disinfect every train, bus, car, and station, after a second person in the city tested positive for the coronavirus. Per NBC News, MTA workers worked overnight with disinfectant wipes and high-pressure nozzles to scrub down all of these vessels of transportation.

Now, MTA workers are expected to wipe down surfaces, turnstiles and railings at each of the city’s 472 subway stations twice a day throughout the coronavirus outbreak, per the New York Daily News. While this is a noble effort, it’s worth noting that these workers would have to do so constantly in order to keep these modes of transportation clean.

For those using public transportation, you might be reassured by the knowledge that many transit agencies, not just the MTA, are using bleach and performing daily disinfecting routines on buses, subways, and trains, The Washington Post reports. With that said, you’re still increasing the likelihood of getting sick, since you’re exposing yourself to so many other people, versus being alone in a car, or walking on a quiet street.

Of course, not taking public transportation isn’t an option for millions of people in the United States. As a result, health officials are urging those who are sick to stay home, so that other people can use public transit as safely as humanly possible.

Dan Stessel, a spokesman for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, said to The Post, “Stay home if you’re sick. Absolutely. But not only that, if you’re going to a medical appointment and you think you’ve been exposed [to the coronavirus], do not take public transit.”

Stessel added, “If we clean a surface at 9 a.m. and at 9:05 someone comes along and coughs in their hand and touches the surface and then at 9:06 you touch it — all the cleaning in the world won’t have done any good.”