Stuart Gordon Dead: Beloved Horror Filmmaker Dies at 72

Stuart Gordon, co-writer of the classic film Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and filmmaker behind the cult classic Re-Animator passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 72.

The sad news was confirmed to Variety by his family, but a cause of death was not immediately given. He is survived by Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, his wife of nearly 52 years, daughters Suzanna, Jillian, and Margert Gordon, and four grandchildren.

Born on August 11, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, Gordon graduated from Lane Technical High School before studying at the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he majored in theatre. However, the budding filmmaker dropped out and moved back to Chicago to start the Organic Theater with his wife Carolyn, which was wildly successful. They’re largely credited from jumpstarting the career of playwright David Mamet after performing the world premiere of “Sexual Perversity in Chicago.”

“Horror and sex go hand in hand. I think that the two are life and death.” RIP, Stuart Gordon. pic.twitter.com/FDVjqm6f3w — Raven Banner (@RavenBanner) March 25, 2020

The Organic Theater group’s improv comedy show, “Bleacher Bums,” ran on stage for 10 years, and was later turned into a TV series by Norman Lear – a move which kicked off Gordon’s transition from theatre to film. He teamed up with Brian Yuzna and Charles Band to start Empire Pictures, and in 1985, they produced the cult classic Re-Animator based on H.P. Lovecraft’s story, which Gordon both wrote and directed.

RIP to Stuart Gordon, one of few directors that nailed the Lovecraft-to-film transition not once but TWICE pic.twitter.com/FopXBcfYX7 — peter pepperoni (@retorgeson) March 25, 2020

Widely regarded as the King B-movies, that title is earned from directing movies such as From Beyond 1986, followed by 1987’s Dolls, 1993’s Body Snatchers, and Castle Freak in 1995. With the addition of Dagon, Gordon will be largely remembered as one of the best filmmakers to bring Lovecraft’s stories to the screen.

In a 2014 interview, Gordon said of the iconic horror fiction writer, “He’s incredibly imaginative But also, he’s primarily a science fiction writer. And all the science stuff that’s in his stories is fairly accurate – he did a lot of research. For example, in From Beyond, he did a lot of research into the pineal gland; in Re-Animator, he almost gives you the formula for bringing the dead back to life. I think he was very interested in how things actually worked.”

Gordon Was Supposed To Direct ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids,’ Which Was Originally Titled ‘Teenie Weenies’

Stuart Gordon had a damn good career. Imagine making Re-Animator and then writing Honey I Shrunk The Kids? That's range. pic.twitter.com/PrfFzfvJz3 — DänielNöthing (@DanielNothing) March 25, 2020

While the film starring Rick Moranis was ultimately directed by Joe Johnston, Gordon told Film Threat in 2003, “Originally I was going to direct it. I did all the prep work, the storyboarding, the set design, got all the way up to casting and I had drop out because I got sick. So it was disappointing.”

“I was happy with it,” Gordon said of the finished film. “I think Joe Johnston, who ended up directing it, did a good job.”

In 1989, he co-created the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids film story with Yuzna and Ed Naha. He’s also credited for Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! before creating the TV series version of the original Disney movie, which aired from 1997 to 2000.

As for the movie originally being called Teenie Weenies, Naha explained the title was inspired by a kid’s comic strip. “Stuart and Brian had young children back then and came up with this idea about shrunken kids. They pitched it to Disney and the studio was interested. So, they approached me about working with them and we came up with the story.

“When I was a kid on the East Coast,” Naha continued, “there was a comic strip in the Sunday edition of The New York Daily News called the ‘Teenie-Weenies.’ It was one huge frame showing little people riding around on mice or sitting in thimbles and I just loved that.”

Tributes To The Horror Filmmaker Filled Social Media Following News of Gordon’s Death

Sorry to hear about the great Stuart Gordon passing. Along with his storied career in theatre and independent film, he is in the horror hall of hame forever for films like ‘From Beyond’ & the outrageous gem that is ‘Re-Animator’. Put a plaque up at Miskatonic University for him. pic.twitter.com/Uv56Bc4Isd — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 25, 2020

The news of Gordon’s passing was difficult for his fans, friends and fellow filmmakers, all of whom shared beautiful tributes online late on Tuesday evening. Point Blank director Joe Lynch tweeted, Stuart Gordon was a massive influence on so many of us, myself included.

He was a Cinema maverick, a SplatterPunk & an actor’s auteur. Stuart always brought his A game to any B flick. Thank you for the Lovecraft and “Happy Landings” From Beyond, Maestro. #RIPStuartGordon.”

Extremely saddened by the passing of Stuart Gordon: a gentle and unique soul, and I’m proud to say, a friend. He was one of the 1st to take my career aspirations seriously, encouraging me along the way and even agreeing to cameo in Tales of Halloween. I will miss him immensely. pic.twitter.com/FsTnHqFsV4 — Axelle Carolyn (@AxelleCarolyn) March 25, 2020

So sad to have heard today Stuart Gordon passed. He was the sweetest damn guy. Always supportive and helpful. Here’s a pic I took of him back in 2004 in the Masters of Horror editorial suite. Honored to have known the guy. SPACE TRUCKERS is my favorite movie of his. Go watch it. pic.twitter.com/pSE0ZAS4vB — Mike Williamson (@WilliamsonMike_) March 25, 2020

Gordon left a lasting image even those who merely interviews him. Los Angeles Times reporter Jan Yamato tweeted, “I’m so sorry to hear of Stuart Gordon’s passing. He was a great storyteller and a very kind man who went out of his way to mentor a number of younger filmmakers who absolutely adored him.”

Rest in peace, Stuart Gordon. Thank you for some of my favorite movies in my most formative cinematic years. pic.twitter.com/zkLI1NKpRo — Jonathan Barkan (@JonathanBarkan) March 25, 2020

