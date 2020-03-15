Teaneck, New Jersey Map: Residents Asked to Self-Quarantine for Coronavirus

The entire town of Teaneck, New Jersey has been asked to self-quarantine after a cluster of coronavirus cases was discovered there. This is not an official quarantine, but residents are asked to act like it is and isolate themselves to stop the spread of the virus. Teaneck is located in Bergen County. Here’s more information about what’s happening and a map of where the town is located.

Teaneck, New Jersey Map & Cases

You can see a map of Teaneck, New Jersey below.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin said that cases weren’t coming just from one community but from all communities in the town.

New Jersey had a total of 32 cases and many of those were in Bergen County as of March 12, Daily Voice reported. A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized from coronavirus there and all 75 school districts in Bergen County are closing. By March 14, those cases were up to 69 in New Jersey, including one death, PIX 11 reported.

In Bergen County where Teaneck is located, there are 31 positive cases. And in Teaneck itself, there are at least 21 cases, ABC 7 New York reported.

A look at Teaneck’s website shows all its events currently canceled.

One resident asked Mayor Hameeduddin on Facebook what to do if his boss was making him come to work. Hameeduddin replied: “Teaneck is not quarantined. We are asking resident to quarantine themselves for their own protection and the protection of others.”

He shared a photo demonstrating social distancing for an NBC interview.

The town has about 40,000 residents.