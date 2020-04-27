IRS Letter Notice 1444: What Are the Trump COVID-19 Stimulus Mailings?

Those receiving stimulus checks from the federal government will also receive a separate, signed letter from President Trump, WRCBtv reports. The one-page letter, which comes from the IRS, informs recipients why they are receiving their stimulus check, but does not contain that check.

The Letter Contains Information Regarding Payment Amount & Method of Payment

A copy of the letter was obtained and circulated by CNN. It reads,

Our great country is experiencing an unprecedented public health and economic challenge as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. Our top priority is your health and safety. As we wage total war on this invisible enemy, we are also working around the clock to protect hardworking Americans like you from the consequences of the economic shutdown. We are fully committed to ensuring that you and your family have the support you need to get through this time.

It goes on to credit the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which Congress passed on March 27, and Trump signed into law. The letter then states the method of payment, payment amount, and the phone number of a point of contact at the IRS, per the requirements of the CARES Act.

The letter is signed by Trump. A version translated into Spanish is printed on the opposite side of the letter.

The CARES Act Requires ‘Notice’ Be Given to Those Receiving Stimulus Checks

The CARES Act, which provides for $2.2 trillion dollars in relief spending, also requires that some form of notice be given to those receiving stimulus checks. The legislation reads, “Not later than 15 days after the date on which the Secretary distributed any payment to an eligible taxpayer pursuant to this subsection, notice shall be sent by mail to such taxpayer’s last known address.” The law does not state that notice must be given via a letter signed by the president.

On Friday, the Treasury Department issued a statement claiming 88 million individuals would be receiving payments worth nearly $158 billion in the program’s first three weeks.