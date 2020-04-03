Zaiqiao Feng, Liu Nei Li & Daughter Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zaiqiao Feng, Liu Nei Li, and their two-year-old child Anny Li are missing in the Thornton, Colorado region. Here is what we know so far about what happened to this couple and their child.

If you have any information, please call 720-977-5150.

1. They Were Last Seen Leaving Their Home on Monday Morning with Their 2-Year-Old

Zaiqiao Feng, 48, Liu Nei Li, 40, and their child were last seen on Monday morning, March 30, KDVR reported. They were seen leaving their home at 4056 E. 130th Way. You can see a map of where their home is above.

2. They Were Driving a Grey Toyota Highlander

TPD investigating reported missing family, unknown circumstances surrounding their disappearance. Last seen at their residence, 4056 E. 130th Way, on the morning of 03-30-20, Seeking assistance in locating the family, vehicle, or information as to the status of their welfare. pic.twitter.com/hGZ3tliwzB — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 2, 2020

They were last seen in a 2008 grey Toyota Highlander with a Colorado license plate 231-REZ, police said.

Colorado is currently under a stay-at-home order.

3. They Left Their 5-Year-Old at Home & Relatives Found Her in the Front Yard

Officials said that the couple had their two-year-old daughter (pictured above) with them but they left their five-year-old at their home. Their five-year-old daughter said that her parents told her they were going to the grocery store.

Family members who live nearby called the police after they found the girl in the front yard on Monday evening, KDVR reported. The girl is now staying with family.

4. An Illegal Marijuana Home Grow Was in Their Home

When police entered their home on a search warrant, they found an illegal marijuana grow inside, Denver Post reported. Police said they are investigating whether the illegal grow played any role in their disappearance.

It’s not clear how the marijuana was illegal or why and police have not elaborated on what they found. In Colorado, marijuana can be purchased at a dispensary or you can have six plants per adult for personal use. You can read more about Colorado’s home grow laws here.

The site specifically notes that this is what Colorado residents can have in their homes: “Up to six plants are allowed per Colorado resident over age 21, with as many as three plants flowering at one time. Beginning January 1, 2018, all residences will be limited to a maximum of 12 plants unless certain requirements are met. Be sure to check your local laws for specific details. Don’t forget that counties and municipalities can pass stricter laws. For example, Denver limits a home grow to 12 plants, even if there are three or more adults over age 21 in the residence. The laws are different for medical marijuana users.”

Plants must also be kept in an enclosed, locked area that can’t be viewed openly and the plants can’t be outside. If any residents are under 21, the plants must be enclosed and locked in a space that minors can’t access, and “extra precautions must be taken to make sure any visiting youth don’t have access to marijuana plants.”

Home grown products also can’t be sold to anyone.

Colorado police have not specified what about the home grow was illegal or why.

5. Police Have No Reason To Suspect Foul Play at This Time

Police told Denver Post that there was no indication of foul play. Few details are known about what happened to the couple or where they might have gone.

