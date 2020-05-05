5 Quick & Easy Recipes For Your Stay-At-Home Routine

I am not an adventurous cook, and over the course of this stay-at-home order, I’ve exhausted my limited knowledge of pasta sauces, cheese-based sandwiches, and the entire Trader Joe’s frozen food aisle. Fortunately, when some friends moved back home to Ohio to try and escape the worst of the pandemic, they gifted me the entire contents of their kitchen, leaving me to cook with ingredients I didn’t normally buy and to rediscover some great and easy meals to add to my repertoire.

These meals are perfect for those who don’t love to cook – they’re quick, easy, and a great change of pace if you’re stuck in a rut. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Baked Chicken

If you’re like me, you bristle whenever anyone suggests that cooking new meats is easy. This is by far the most intimidating-sounding recipe on the list, but it’s also the simplest, tastiest, and most versatile. Before making baked chicken for the first time a few weeks ago, I’d never made any kind of bone-in chicken, and I let five pounds of the stuff sit in the freezer for the better part of April. Fortunately, and unbeknownst to me, raw chicken will stay good in the freezer for up to six months, so it’s not a bad choice if you’re stocking up for a couple of weeks.

This recipe for baked chicken is simple and straightforward. Toss your chicken in olive oil, sprinkle on salt and pepper, and pop it in the oven for 40ish minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. For my part, I put the chicken in the oven when it was still mostly frozen, so my cook time came in around 45 minutes. Chicken should have an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don’t have a food thermometer handy, just cut open the chicken at its thickest point to make sure it’s cooked through. Your chicken will lose a little bit of its juice, but you won’t have salmonella. In my experience, no two ovens are the same, so cook time is bound to be variable from kitchen to kitchen. Make sure to jot down the amount of time it took to fully cook your chicken so you know for next time.

You can eat baked chicken as is, but you can also plop it on the stove with a sauce or chop it up for a Chipotle-style bowl. Feel free to spice your chicken as you wish; taco seasoning or an Italian-inspired collection of herbs and spices are both good choices. In place of chicken thighs, you can use chicken breast or drumsticks; the breast will need to cook a little longer because it is larger while the drumstick will have a shorter cook time. Served with a side of pasta or salad, this dish tastes like a restaurant-quality meal, and it only took a handful of ingredients.

2. Taco Salad

Taco salad is a great meal to get the flavor of your favorite Mexican dishes without a lot of cheese and bread. It’s also a great way to use up leftover produce like lettuce, tomato, and onion before they go bad. First step, put ground beef on the stove on medium heat and season with taco seasoning. Pull the ground beef off of the stove when it’s all brown and cooked through. For a vegetarian/vegan version, try Gardein’s meatless meat.

Next, select and prepare your other salad ingredients. You’ll need your favorite lettuce chopped. From there, you can add chopped tomato, chopped onion, black beans, cilantro, shredded cheese, sour cream, avocado, salsa, crumbled tortilla chips, or pickled jalapeños, to name just a few options. Mix it all together and dive in.

3. Biscuits & Gravy

This Southern classic is comfort food at its finest, and it’s a great addition to your repertoire for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You’ll need 3 cups of milk, a 1/2 cup of flour, 2 tablespoons of butter, a pound of raw sausage, and a roll of ready-made biscuits. You will also need salt, pepper, and garlic powder. I opt for hot breakfast sausage as opposed to regular sausage because I like a little bit of heat. As for the biscuits, you can absolutely make your own, and lots of easy recipes are available online. If you’re willing to compromise your principles and walk the path of least resistance, buy the ready-made biscuits and follow instructions to bake. If you start preheating the oven before you begin making your gravy, the two should finish at around the same time.

As for the gravy, you’ll first put the sausage on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Once the sausage is brown and cooked through, add butter and spices. I’d recommend leaning into the pepper and going easy on the salt and garlic powder. Next, stir in the flour. Once the smell of raw flour has subsided, add the milk one cup at a time. For a thicker, meatier gravy, only add two cups of milk. If you’d like to make the sausage go a little bit further, add three cups. Stir occasionally and remove from heat once the consistency thickens to your liking. Slap that gravy onto the biscuits and you’ve got classic Southern fare in just under 20 minutes.

4. DIY Pizza

While lots of us have certainly been eating our fair share of oven pizza, it’s easy to forget how simple and forgiving it is to make your own. This is an especially great option for families with kids because kids can get in on the cooking and personalize their section of the pizza with a lot of room for error. Plus, pizza is famously good on the reheat, so making a little extra means lunch is taken care of tomorrow.

The first decision you have to make is about the crust. Most grocery stores sell a premade crust and, at our local grocery store, there haven’t been shortages even as pasta and toilet paper keep flying off the shelves. If you want to go the premade crust route, simply rub some olive oil on the circumference of the crust, smear on some pizza sauce to your liking, sprinkle on mozzarella cheese, and choose your toppings. Great toppings can include anything from pepperoni and sausage to red onion and pineapple – it’s really up to you and what you have on hand. Premade crust comes with convenient instructions for cook time and temperature. In my experience, it takes no more than 15-20 minutes in the oven.

If you decide to go the homemade pizza dough route, your meal will take a little bit longer to prep, but it’s more fun for kids and tastes a little bit better. JoyFoodSunshine has a good homemade dough recipe and Bigger Bolder Baking has a yeast-less version that’s even easier. Regardless of what you decide, DIY pizza, served with salad or veggies and ranch, puts a nice spin on a familiar food.

5. Hot Bruschetta

This vegetarian dish is a fun twist on an Italian classic. To start, add a quarter of a cup of olive oil to a pan and heat. Once the oil is shimmering, add a tablespoon of minced garlic, black pepper, and crushed red pepper to the oil. Let the garlic and spices sit in the oil for a minute or two, then fill the pan with a layer of cherry tomatoes and cook on medium heat until the cherry tomatoes crack from the heat. You can opt to pull the tomatoes from heat earlier if you prefer them lightly sautéed, or leave them on the heat for longer if you prefer them mushier. I’d definitely recommend squishing a couple of the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon to make a saucy base.

The rest of the recipe is straightforward. You can toast your bread (french, sourdough, and ciabatta are all good options) in the toaster or in the oven. Once toasted, layer slices of room-temperature mozzarella onto the bread and then pour on your tomatoes. If you wind up with extra of your tomato sauce, it keeps for a couple of days and goes well with pasta as a chunky red sauce.

Bonus: Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Brussel sprouts aren’t the cheapest veggie, and they don’t have a particularly long shelf-life in your fridge, but they make for a great snack or side to mix up your meals. To roast, cut off the base of the sprout and then cut it into quarters so you get four wedge-shaped pieces. Toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper. GO EASY ON THE SALT! If you like them salty, you can add salt at the end. Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and roast for 40 minutes. Finish with a sprinkle of lemon juice and serve. Some of the sprouts will blacken, but they’ll still taste great. Make sure not to freeze your Brussel sprouts or buy frozen sprouts – they come out soggy instead of crispy, making them taste a lot more like a traditional vegetable instead of a chip or a fry.