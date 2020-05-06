COVID-19 Symptoms: Is Fatigue A Symptom of Coronavirus?

Fatigue is defined by Medline Plus as, “a feeling of weariness, tiredness or lack of energy” characterized by a lack of energy and motivation. According to the definition, fatigue is usually caused by strenuous physical activity, emotional exhaustion, boredom or sleep deprivation. But is it also a symptom of coronavirus?

Although it is not explicitly listed as a symptom for adults by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fatigue is implied by the World Health Organization, which describes the common symptoms as “fever, dry cough, and tiredness.”

In addition, several studies have been conducted showing that fatigue was a common symptom among those diagnosed with coronavirus.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Fatigue A Symptom of Coronavirus?

Yes, fatigue is a potential symptom of coronavirus.

Fatigue is not listed by the CDC on the organization’s symptoms webpage as a sign of coronavirus, but the CDC admits that the list is “not all inclusive.” Fatigue, however, is listed by the CDC as a symptom for pediatric patients, along with nasal congestion, myalgia (muscle pain), diarrhea, poor appetite and other symptoms not seen as frequently in adults.

Johns Hopkins Medicine listed fatigue as an additional coronavirus symptom and the Indian Journal of Pediatrics conducted a study reviewing the disease and concluded that fatigue was one of the symptoms.

A study published in Europe PubMed Central looked at 30 medical workers who were confirmed to have coronavirus and discovered that 70% of the patients experienced fatigue or myalgia.

A study from the International Journal of Infectious Diseases published in 2020 conducted a meta-analysis of seven studies. When they looked at the symptoms reported by coronavirus patients from those studies, they found that 51% of the 1,576 infected patients had reported the symptom of fatigue. In fact, most of the studies found that fatigue appeared to be a symptom experienced by a significant portion of patients.

Based on this, fatigue does seem to be a fairly prevalent symptom experienced by coronavirus patients. However, it’s worth noting that fatigue can be the symptom of pneumonia, influenza or even a condition called chronic fatigue syndrome (also called myalgic encephalomyelitis). In fact, the CDC estimates that 830,000 to 2.5 million Americans suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome.

That’s why the CDC encourages people who are trying to determine if they have coronavirus to evaluate their overall health and not just one symptom. Fatigue, as the data from the meta-analysis showed, rarely occurs on its own and is often experienced along with a fever and cough.

Do Researchers Know Why Coronavirus Causes Fatigue?

Researchers and scientists have not developed a definitive answer for why some coronavirus patients experience fatigue and few studies have been done studying the source of fatigue for coronavirus patients.

However, researchers have noted that fatigue seems to be a feature of many viral infections. SARS, an early iteration of coronavirus that emerged in 2003, was found to affect the central nervous system and trigger something called “chronic post-viral fatigue” in some patients, according to a study from Harold Moldofsky and John Patcai.

The study looked at 22 people from Toronto who had SARS and compared them to 7 healthy subjects and concluded the following:

(The) clinical and sleep features of chronic post-SARS are similar to those features which may be found in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome/fibromyalgia. This report of the possible contribution of the coronaviral SARS to the emergence of chronic fatigue.

A study conducted in 2015 looked at whether the fatigue sensation caused by “peripheral viral infections” is caused by neuroinflammation. Researchers concluded that influenza was found to cause acute neurological inflammation, which was a common symptom related to infections and fatigue. “These observations suggest that neuroinflammation is involved in symptoms of viral infection and/or chronic fatigue syndrome,” they found.

What Other Symptoms Can You Experience?

Coronavirus presents with many other symptoms and they can take as little as two and as many 14 days to show, according to the CDC.

Less common symptoms include aches and pains, nasal congestion, sore throat and diarrhea. The CDC also added shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and on April 26, added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell to the list.

The CDC reports that people with COVID-19 “have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” including:

The Harvard Medical Center has detected even more symptoms. “Some people have gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, such as loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain or discomfort associated with COVID-19,” researchers noted.

Like much about the virus, the breadth of symptoms is unknown. As scientists conduct more research and more patients are tested, the list of symptoms may change. However, the CDC is advising anyone who experiences the following “emergency warning signs” to seek medical attention right away:

Trouble breathing Persistent pain or pressure in the chest New confusion or inability to arouse Bluish lips or face



