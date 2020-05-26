The historic SpaceX NASA launch is almost here. The launch is scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday, May 27. You can see a list of times for the launch in different time zones below, along with a countdown timer and more details about what to expect. Note that exact liftoff times can change with little warning depending on weather updates and other factors.

The Launch Is Scheduled for Wednesday Afternoon

As of the time of publication, the historic NASA SpaceX launch is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, May 27, at 4:33 p.m. Eastern in Florida. Of course, there’s always a chance that the time might be pushed back due to weather, and a backup date is also scheduled in case conditions don’t remain favorable for a launch.

According to current plans, as released by NASA, the launch will take place at the following time in different timezones:

4:33 p.m. Eastern

3:33 p.m. Central

2:300 p.m. Mountain

1:33 p.m. Pacific

12:33 p.m. Alaska

10:33 a.m. Hawaii

And in other parts of the world, you can see a full list of the launch time in different locations all around the world here.

A countdown is below. It’s important to note that the exact countdown time can change depending on the weather. This countdown timer is based on the time released by NASA on the afternoon of May 26, predicting a 4:33 p.m. Eastern launch on May 27. If the countdown timer doesn’t work on your browser, you can see it here.

Some YouTube channels have helpfully provided a live countdown to the launch time. You can see one below with just a slightly different time of launch.

VideoVideo related to what time is the spacex nasa launch? see a countdown to liftoff 2020-05-26T17:27:30-04:00

Watch the Launch on the Live Stream Below

If you want to watch the launch live, just view the live stream below, provided by NASA.

VideoVideo related to what time is the spacex nasa launch? see a countdown to liftoff 2020-05-26T17:27:30-04:00

The launch is targeted for 4:33 p.m. Eastern, but the live stream coverage in the video will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern with joint coverage from NASA and SpaceX.

If you want to watch the Crew Dragon live before liftoff, this video is currently streaming from the NASA Kennedy Newsroom.

The weather is currently given a 60% chance of holding and being favorable for Wednesday’s launch.

With one day to go, the weather forecast for SpaceX Demo-2 has improved to 60% GO for launch on May 27. This also gives the first look at the forecast for the back-up launch day (Saturday, May 30), which is 70% GO for launch. pic.twitter.com/kM67sHuRLe — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) May 26, 2020

The backup launch day is Saturday, May 30 and the forecast is currently 70% go for that day if May 27 doesn’t work out for any reason.

More Details About the Launch

NASA has shared what we can expect to happen after liftoff and the anticipated timeline for May 27:

Wednesday, May 27

12:15 p.m. Eastern – NASA TV Launch coverage begins

4:33 p.m. Eastern – Liftoff

5:22 p.m. Eastern – Crew Dragon phase burn

6:05 p.m. Eastern – Far-field manual flight test

7:05 p.m. Eastern – Astronaut downlink even from Crew Dragon

7:30 p.m. Eastern – Administrator postlaunch news conference at Kennedy

Thursday, May 28

7:20 a.m. Eastern – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

11:39 a.m. Eastern – Docking with the space station

1:55 p.m. Eastern – Hatch open

4:15 p.m. Eastern – Post-arrival news conference at Johnson

Friday, May 29

11:05 a.m. Eastern – Space Station crew news conference with NASA astronauts

12:50 p.m. Eastern – SpaceX employee event and Class of 2020 Mosaic presentation with NASA astronauts

This test flight is an important step in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, whose goal is to ultimately provide safe transportation to and from the International Space Station.

The May 27 launch is known as the Demo-2, demonstrating SpaceX’s ability to fly astronauts safely to and from the space station. The astronauts flying today are Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A in Florida for an extended stat at the space station for the Demo-2 mission. This is the final test flight for SpaceX and the first time NASA astronauts test the system in orbit.

After the Crew Dragon lifts off, it will accelerate the astronauts to 17,000 mph to intercept with the International Space Station, NASA shared. Once in orbit, the crew will verify that the Crew Dragon is performing correctly through maneuvering thrusters and performing other tests. After about 24 hours, the Crew Dragon will dock with the space station. After docking, the crew members will become members of the Expedition 63 crew and perform tests on the Crew Dragon along with research tasks on the space station. The Crew Dragon can stay in orbit for 110 days, but the exact duration of this mission is being determined. The operational Crew Dragon used later will be able to stay in orbit for at least 210 days, per NASA requirements.

When the expedition ends, the Crew Dragon will undock with both astronauts on board and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, splashing down off Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The SpaceX Go Navigator recovery vessel will pick up the Crew Dragon and return to Cape Canaveral. The date of this part of the flight is still being determined.

This is the final step before NASA certifies the Crew Dragon for long-duration missions to the space station.

This is also the first human flight to space from the Kennedy Space Center in nine years, NASA shared.