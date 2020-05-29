Woman Learned She Was Pregnant 2 Hours Before Giving Birth: TikTok Video

23-year-old ballet instructor Lizzie Quah shared her surprise pregnancy story in a viral TikTok video, according to Buzzfeed. In the video, Quah describes driving to the hospital with her mom for “the worst period cramps of [her] entire life” at 2:30 a.m. Initially, Quah believed the pain was caused by a kidney stone like the one she had three years earlier. Instead, doctors informed her that she was “eight centimeters dilated, in active labor, having a baby that night.”
According to Quah, two hours later, she gave birth to her full-term daughter. The video has nearly 900,000 views.
In her interview with Buzzfeed, Quah said of her delivery, “[i]t was severe cramping/searing pain in my lower back and lower abdomen, it really felt like someone was pulling me apart from the inside out, which ironically was kind of what was actually happening!”
Cryptic, or Surprise, Pregnancies May Affect As Many as 1 in 475 Women
A cryptic pregnancy is a pregnancy in which a woman is not aware that she is pregnant until the third trimester or the actual birth. Medical News Today suggests that 1 in 475 women deny their pregnancy at 20 weeks or more, making it a significantly more common occurrence than most people realize. Women who have cryptic pregnancies often don’t experience typical symptoms like nausea, missed periods, or abdominal swelling.
Cryptic pregnancies fall into two different categories: a psychotic denial of pregnancy is often linked to mental illness, while a nonpsychotic denial is not linked to a history of mental health. Instead, nonpsychotic pregnancies have a number of classifications. Women with pervasive denial don’t experience the significance of the pregnancy and so they are unaware they are pregnant. Women with persistent denial become aware of the pregnancy in the third trimester and avoid seeking medical attention. Affective denial is the most common kind of cryptic pregnancy, in which women acknowledge they are pregnant but don’t prepare.
Quah is pictured on Instagram just over two months before the birth of her daughter in a crop top and high waisted jeans. Quah said, “I gained a little bit of weight, but only enough where I felt like I needed to get back into my workout routine… I had stopped going to the gym because I was so busy, so I attributed that to my slight weight gain. I was more tired than normal and wanted to take more naps than I used to, but again I attributed that to working all the time.”
Quah adds that she thought she had every period during her pregnancy, but she may have experienced regular bleeding because of placenta previa, which occurs when the placenta partially or totally covers a woman’s cervix.
After her TikTok went viral, Quah told Buzzfeed that she’s been “messaged on Instagram several times by other women sharing their stories about something similar, and there are dozens of comments on my original video of people saying something like that happened to them or someone they know.”
“Whether you knew you were pregnant or not, women deserve respect, understanding, and support while birthing and postpartum,” Quah said. “I was lucky to have an amazing support system and I still struggled. Advocate for yourself, find support, and don’t try to struggle alone.”
In the Video, Quah Describes Her Pregnancy As ‘High Risk’
Sometimes life changes in a moment. All our efforts at planning, preparation, and control seem an illusion, a comical and childish idea. A sand castle built close to the water; or a toddler’s fistful of sand thrown back in the ocean. Sometimes the unexpected windfall so alters our feeble and humble ideas, so overwhelms our senses and understanding, that we laugh when faced with our new reality. Or we cry with our hands over our mouths. Our fingers try to hold in the shock and the joy and the wonder. Our bodies bend over with the power of it, knocked down and pushed forward with the wave of it. For our physical forms are no match for their oceanic strength and direction. We arrive on our beach with a smile of acceptance and see that our new reality is a joy beyond naming. Better than we could have chosen for ourselves. Better than we could have imagined for our own lives. All the cautions and questions and choices that seemed so important before are irrelevant now. This is where we are. This is who we will be. This is how life is. My joy, my wonder, my windfall was born June 23rd at 7:13 a.m. A tiny baby girl 6 pounds and 7 ounces, 20 inches long. She is pink and perfect and sweet and beautiful. I am overcome by wonder and happiness and instinct. I am now a mama. My little surprise baby girl is Winnie June Quah. My heart is full, and my mind is reeling. And I am just trying to figure out today. Before I sit down to build a new castle, I am scooting back a little from the shore and loving today, admiring the truth that beyond all this worry, behind all that makes my every day, is only love. Only joy. Only life. I am overwhelmed by gratitude for the smiles and exclamations of joy by my family and friends. The heartfelt and sincere happiness that others have expressed has increased my own. And for all the offers of help, and baby things, and food, I am so thankful. I know that everyone who knows and loves me will have lots of questions; I don’t know the answers yet. I know also that you will want to help. I accept. I need it, and I appreciate everything more than I can express. Welcome to the world, my girl.
Quah also described the surprise pregnancy as “high risk” because she had “placenta previa, toxemia, and preeclampsia.” Placenta previa likely caused the regular bleeding throughout Quah’s pregnancy, and can cause severe bleeding during delivery. Preeclampsia is a pregnancy condition characterized by high blood pressure. Typically, preeclampsia appears at or after the 20-week mark in women who did not previously have high blood pressure. According to the Mayo Clinic, when left untreated, preeclampsia can have serious and even fatal consequences for a woman and her pregnancy, and the most effective treatment is delivery.
Quah describes the birth as traumatic, adding, “I still refer to it as the most traumatic experience of my life. I found out I was pregnant in the ER with a judgmental doctor’s hands up my vagina, then four hours later I gave birth. I didn’t get an epidural because it was too late to help me. I was in excruciating pain, I had no idea if I was having a girl or boy, full-term or premature, healthy or sick baby…It was a lot to process while also in labor.”
We haven’t taken our usual monthly pics yet… buuuut Winnie June is 7 months old today! Things I love: •Playing •Talking •Eating This little lady has been a busy bee this month. All within the month she’s learned how to sit up, crawl, and pull up. 😅 We started our baby sign and play class at Communication Junction and she has started to sign milk! She’s so chatty, has the sweetest, most social personality, LOVES eating whatever I’m eating and has started sleeping through the night 🤯 Slow down baby!!!
Quah’s daughter, Winnie June Quah, was born on June 23, 2019. At the time of her birth, she weighed six pounds, seven ounces. Quah regularly posts photos of her daughter, who is now 11 months old, to her Instagram page.
