Bush Fire: See Maps & Evacuation Updates for Blaze Near Phoenix

The Bush Fire is a new fire burning in Arizona northeast of Phoenix. It’s already so large that it’s leading to evacuations and is the largest active fire in the country at this time. Read on to see maps of the Bush Fire along with evacuation updates.

Bush Fire Maps

The Bush Fire is now the largest fire in the country. The fire started June 13 at 2 p.m. near Bush Highway an Highway 187. The fire is human-caused and under investigation. The map below is provided by MappingSupport. Although this map shouldn’t be used for emergency planning, it is auto-updated to give a general idea of the fire’s size. If for any reason the map below doesn’t display, you can see the full map here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Open this map full screen.

You can find also find an auto-updated map of local closures and restrictions from the Tonto National Forest here. Here’s a screenshot from the map as of 5 p.m. Central on Tuesday, June 16.

According to Inciweb, the fire is 64,513 acres in size and 0% contained as of June 16.

Bush Fire Evacuation Updates & Map

The map below provides evacuation updates. You may need to click on the map and drag it to see the mandatory and pre-evacuation notices on the map. You can view the full map here.

Inciweb noted on June 16:

Due to the fire’s growth and movement Emergency Management Services in Gila and Maricopa counties are evacuating the communities of Punkin Center, Tonto Basin and the Sunflower area.”

Inciweb also wrote:

Danger in these areas is imminent and life threatening. Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further. Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

Maricopa County noted for the Sunflower area:

Evacuated residents should proceed north towards Payson. Proceed to the Payson Police Department at 303 N. Beeline Highway, Payson, AZ. 85541. Drive with care and follow the directions of emergency personnel. Evacuees may also call the American Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349 for assistance.

Jake’s Corner is now on “SET” mode in the Ready, Set, Go evacuation model.

Tonto Basin, Jake’s Corner, and Punkin Center residents can get evacuation updates here.

Bush Fire Smoke & Closures

Here’s a look at smoke forecast from the fire:

Closures:

According to Inciweb: “State Highway 87 is closed from near Payson to the Bush Highway. Highway 188 is closed from Highway 60 near Claypool to Highway 87. The best place to get road information is at http://www.az511.com. The Sugarloaf, Four Peaks, Lower Sycamore, Pobrecito, Butcher Jones, the Rolls, Saguaro Del Norte Recreation Areas and Suguaro Lake are all closed at this time.”

How to Stay Updated

You can stay updated on Maricopa County emergency alerts here.

There’s also a Facebook page for the Bush Fire here.

Some updates are also being provided by the U.S. Forest Service.

Tonto Basin, Jake’s Corner, and Punkin Center residents can get evacuation updates here.