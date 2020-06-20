WATCH: Nude Porn Actors Star in New Zealand Government’s Sex-Ed Video

New Zealand‘s government approved a refreshingly honest sex education video about the perils of kids watching Internet pornography which quickly went viral online due to its humorous nature. In the campaign, entitled “Keep It Real,” two adult film stars, Derek and Sue, show up to a mother’s home completely naked and it has already racked up nearly 2 million views as of Saturday.

In an effort to promote Internet safety, Sandra, played by comedic actress Justine Smith, answers the front door in a bathrobe and is completely shocked to find a nude couple standing before her.

“Hiya! Your son’s been watching us online.. ya know, to watch us,” Sue says. While Sandra calls for her son Matthew to come to the door, Sue explains to his mother that her son has been watching them on his laptop, Ipad, Playstation, his phone, your phone, Smart TV projector.”

“We usually perform for adults but your son’s just a kid,” Sue notes. “He might not know how relationships actually work. We don’t even talk about consent do we? Nope, we just get straight to it.” Derek adds, “Yeah, and I’d never act like that in real life.”

The humor continues when Matt finally arrives at the door, holding his laptop. Upon seeing two porn stars at his door, he’s rendered speechless and drops his plate of food. That’s when Sandra takes control of the situation. She tells herself, “Okay, Sandra. Stay calm. You know what to do here.”

Sandra tells her son, “Alright, Matty, it sounds like it’s time to have a talk about the difference between what you see online and real-life relationships. No judgment!”

The video comes to an end with a narrator saying, “Many young Kiwis are using porn to learn about sex. Keep it real online,” and shows the website to learn more information about the campaign.

David Shanks, who’s served as New Zealand’s Chief Censor in the Office of Film and Literature Classification since 2017 said of the “Keep It Real” video:

“Often the videos with this content would start with a reluctant partner, usually the female, who starts out saying ‘no’ to sex but whose initial resistance is overcome through insistence and subtle pressure by the male. The actress is then portrayed as enjoying the sexual contact – female pleasure was notable in 99% of the videos.”

“For young people, or people inclined to coercion, the repeated theme of ‘no’ becoming ‘yes’ could very easily be problematic,” Shanks noted.

Hilary Ngan Kee, a spokesperson for Motion Sickness, that ad agency who created the viral sex education video said in a statement, “Parents should feel confident when dealing with these issues… at the end of the day, they’re the best person to keep their child safe. You don’t need to have all the answers, but supporting your child and giving that ‘adult’ guidance as they navigate the choppy waters of the online world will really make a difference.”

