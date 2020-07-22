14 Shot Outside Chicago Funeral Home

Fourteen people have been shot and one is in custody following an incident outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of West 79th St on the evening of July 21, police said.

First deputy Eric Carter confirmed the shooting in a press conference.

Carter said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a black vehicle speeding Westbound on 79th Street on the 1000 block began firing at mourners at a funeral. The attendees exchanged gunfire, and the vehicle turned Northbound down Carpenter.

The vehicle then crashed and came to a halt midway down the block. The occupants exited in multiple directions and fled.

“We currently have a person of interest being interviewed by area detectives … out of this incident, there are 14 victims being treated at five separate area hospitals. Conditions are unknown at this time.

“Detectives will be conducting a canvas for the rest of this evening and early tomorrow. We are hoping the community, if you have any video … or anybody that knows anything, will help the detectives in their canvas.”

Carter said 60 shell casings were on the scene. “Shooters are unknown at this time for the exchange between the attendees of the funeral and those in the vehicle,” he said.

At this time, there were no known juvenile victims. All were adults, he confirmed.

The motive for the shooting was currently being investigated by the detective division. It was unknown if anyone in the vehicle was shot, as all occupants in the vehicle fled in multiple directions.

One person of interest was in custody. They were uninjured.

Carter said it’s unknown if any bystanders who were not part of the funeral or vehicle were included among the victims.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Chicago Fire Department Confirmed Several Were In a Serious or Critical Condition

79 / Morgan, facing 79/Carpenter. People shot. Crowded scene here. Details as available. #chicago pic.twitter.com/1a8kn2xHUH — Peter Nickeas (@PeterNickeas) July 22, 2020

According to NBC Chicago, “Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the fire department transported 11 people from the scene in total, while others were self-transported to various hospitals. Several people were believed to be in serious or critical condition.”

Reporting from the scene, Peter Nickeas with the Chicago Tribune said on Twitter that the shooting “resulted in more victims than any other in Chicago that I can recall. In 2013, 13 people were shot in Cornell Square Park @ 51/Wood. I remember at the time not being able to find a shooting in Chicago’s history with more victims.”

This shooting,79/Carpenter, resulted in more victims than any other in Chicago that I can recall. In 2013, 13 people were shot in Cornell Square Park @ 51/Wood. I remember at the time not being able to find a shooting in Chicago's history with more victims. #chicago — Peter Nickeas (@PeterNickeas) July 22, 2020

He also said there were ‘dozens and dozens of shell casings, neighbor said sounded like multiple weapons and didn’t see return fire. Victims fell out in front of a lounge next to the funeral home, young and old.”

Dozens and dozens of shell casings, neighbor said sounded like multiple weapons and didn't see return fire. Victims fell out in front of a lounge next to the funeral home, young and old, some ran and found west of here. #chicago pic.twitter.com/wKChPv1Zso — Peter Nickeas (@PeterNickeas) July 22, 2020

Witnesses Described the Scene as Being ‘Like a War Zone’

At least 11 shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood says Chicago Fire Dept. Neighbors tell us it sounded and looked like a war zone with victims wounded on the ground after leaving a funeral near 79th & Morgan. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/Mg6CfUEfKk — Patrick Fazio (@PatrickFazio) July 22, 2020

NBC Chicago’s Patrick Fazio described scenes that “looked like a war zone with victims wounded on the ground.”

Photojournalist with the Chicago Sun Times Tyler LaRiviere said “Chicago Police SWAT … were deployed on [the] scene with assault rifles.”

People are claiming these are "Trump Federal Troops" these are Chicago Police SWAT. They were deployed on scene with assault rifles and have put them away now as the scene and area is secured.#Chicago #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/bbj7Ehl8Wl — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) July 22, 2020

She shared a video of witnesses Kenneth Hughes and Arnita Geder detailing that they heard gunshots. “We went out on the street, and there were bodies laying everywhere … more women than men. Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back. We thought there was a war out here.”

Here's what Keeneth Hughes, left, and Arnita Geder saw after they heard the shooting on 79th and Carpenter. #Chicago #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/2Z3psJxN45 — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) July 22, 2020

Geder said the number of shootings in the area “was ridiculous” and needed to stop.

Hughes said he saw a car with six bullet holes in it, and “it was turned facing the grass, like he’d lost control.”

“We saw lots of victims on the ground, three women on the ground and a gentleman,” Geder said, and noted they were badly injured.

She described another person unconscious on the ground beside one victim, “she got shot in the leg and back.”

The incident follows a violent weekend in the city, when at least 70 people were shot on Saturday and Sunday, and another 25 were shot on Monday.

More information will be posted as this story develops.

