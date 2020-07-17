Conchata Ferrell: ‘Two and a Half Men’ Star has Heart Attack

Conchata Ferrell, star of Two and a Half Men, is fighting for her life after a heart attack.

The 77-year-old actress, best known for her role of Berta in the hit show, is currently on a respirator after suffering a heart attack, according to Fox News.

Ferrell has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Ranch, and Erin Brockovich.

She had been battling a kidney infection since January, and was on dialysis, her husband, Arnie Anderson, told TMZ.

Ferrell was Transferred to ICU in Charleston, West Virginia, After Spending Thanksgiving with Her Family Last Year

TMZ reported that Ferrell “almost died” last year when she contracted a kidney infection and ended up in ICU.

The outlet reported Ferrell had just finished the Thanksgiving holiday with her family in Charleston, West Virginia when she came down with the infection “that spread and began contaminating her blood.”

She ended up in hospital in May due to the infection, spent four weeks in ICU, and was recently transferred to a longterm care facility, Anderson said.

Anderson said Ferrell had been in ICU for a couple of days when she went into cardiac arrest for 10 minutes. He described her condition to TMZ as “stable and semi-conscious,” and said she was somewhat aware of her surroundings, but couldn’t talk or communicate.

Anderson was not Able to Visit Ferrell Due to Coronavirus

TMZ said that Anderson has remained by Ferrell’s side throughout her initial illness, but was unable to visit her at present because of Coronavirus restrictions.

Ferrell, who told the outlet she was uncertain how she contracted the infection, said at the time her husband was “working tirelessly every day to make sure [she] was okay. According to her, Arnie hasn’t taken care of anything a day in his life … but was there for her when she needed him.”

TMZ said the actress was “bedridden after leaving the hospital and it took her weeks before she could get back on her feet.”

However, Anderson’s visits following Ferrell’s recent health setbacks have been impacted by COVID-19. He told TMZ while he speaks with her nurse frequently, he can’t visit his wife.

“It’s going to be a while before there’s any recovery. It’s all neurological. There’s nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best,” he said.

Fans Took to Twitter to Wish Ferrell a Speedy Recovery

Fans of the actress, fellow celebrities, and co-stars were quick to send out their good wishes online.

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick wrote, “sending my love to you Conchata Ferrell. Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery. You were so giving and sweet and supportive when we played sisters on ‘Teen Angel’ You will always be one of my favs.”

Some expressed their wish that Ferrell was their TV mom:

While the AV Club’s Will Harris simply wrote, “Get well soon, Conchata! (Please!!!)”

