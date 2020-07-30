Dion Boyd: Chicago Deputy Police Chief Died By Suicide, Autopsy Confirms

Dion Boyd, a Chicago deputy police chief, died by suicide in a West Side police facility a week after he was sworn in to his new duties, an autopsy confirmed.

The shooting death was ruled a suicide in an autopsy report released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The news of Boyd’s death was confirmed in a press conference on July 28 with Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

“I along with the entire Chicago Police Department grieve the loss of Deputy Chief Dion Boyd, a respected command staff member and 30 year veteran of the department.”

“There’s really no way to convey or express the magnitude of this loss,” Brown said. “We are shocked and saddened with the loss, and it’s deeply felt by me and the many colleagues and friends with whom Deputy Chief Boyd worked and mentored throughout his career.

“The job of a Chicago Police Officer is not easy, particularly in a time where there is intensified stress. Everyday life can seem insurmountable at times for anyone, but for police officers, the stakes are even higher, due to the tireless work they do to safeguard others.”

Will County State’s Attorney acknowledged the officer’s death on their Facebook page, writing, “We were saddened to learn that Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Dion Boyd lost his life yesterday to suicide. In 2019, 228 current or former officers died by suicide — a record number. We honor all those in law enforcement who have lost their lives by suicide and support those who may be struggling.”



Mental Health counselor at AMITA Health Medical Center Brian Lewis commented on the post, “Brothers and sisters in blue. Make sure you’re taking care of your mental health. If you’ve come to the end of your rope please reach out to someone. Message me and I will send you my phone number. We can get through this￼.”

Boyd, 57, Died from a Self-Inflicted Gunshot to His Chest, Autopsy Reports Say

Boyd was found unresponsive in his office at the Homan Square Police facility on Chicago’s West Side on July 28. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled he shot himself in the chest, the Chicago Sun Times said.

During his 29 years with the Chicago police, Boyd “worked as an undercover officer in narcotics, homicide detective and internal affairs officer before moving into the command ranks,” according to The Times Union.

The Times Union said Boyd’s death is the latest of nine suicides by Chicago Police Officers in the past two years, and the rate of suicide among Chicago police officers is 60% higher than the national average.

Boyd is the highest-ranking officer in the force to take his own life “in living memory,” the outlet said.

Boyd was a Member of Chicago’s Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity

Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity in Chicago posted a message on July 16 celebrating Boyd’s promotion.

“Xi Lambda would like to congratulate our very own Brother Eric Carter (8-ΞΛ-05) for being promoted to 1st Deputy Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department! He is now second in command to Superintendent David Brown.

“We also want to congratulate Brother Dion Boyd (ΗΗ ‘83) for being promoted to Deputy Chief for Counter Terrorism with the Chicago Police Department!”

