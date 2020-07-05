Edward Henry: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Edward Henry was identified by Toledo Police Department as the man who shot and killed Officer Anthony Dia July 4, 2020, before turning the gun on himself.

Henry, 57, was found in a wooded area by drones and a K-9 unit about three hours after the shooting, police said. Officers were searching the area when they heard a gunshot and later found Henry with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses identified the man as the shooter.

Officer Dia was the first to arrive on the scene in a parking lot outside The Home Depot, where he was called to check on an intoxicated man. He was a 26-year-old husband and father of two who joined the Toledo Police Department in July 2018. Read more about Dia here.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Edward Henry Shot Officer Anthony Dia in The Home Depot Parking Lot Where Dia Was Called to Check if the Man Was OK, Police Said

Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia was responding to what should have been a routine call when he was killed in the line of duty just after midnight July 4, 2020. Dia was dispatched to The Home Depot parking lot for a report of an intoxicated man walking around the parking lot, Toledo Police said. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Henry was harassing people at an informal car show in the parking lot, prompting them to call police.

Dia approached Henry to check on him. Witnesses told police the suspect turned and fired a round from a handgun at Dia. Those witnesses attempted first aid on Dia, and a fellow police officer soon arrived and rushed him to the hospital. Dia died at the hospital.

Henry fled into a wooded area after the shooting, witnesses told police. Officers searched the area with a drone and a K-9 unit, and they heard a gunshot. Henry was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“Officer Dia was the first crew to arrive that morning on a check the safety,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said during an early Saturday press conference. “He was checking to make sure that this man was OK.”

Toledo Mayor Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Dia was an excellent officer. He also said Dia, who was Muslim, contributed to the diversity of the Ohio city. Kapszukiewicz became emotional recalling the scene outside the hospital, where the young officer was pronounced dead.

“I arrived, and it was a horrific and heartbreaking moment,” he said. “And to my dying day, I will never forget the sight of Officer Dia being wheeled out of the hospital on a gurney, his body wrapped in an American flag, flanked by about 30 Toledo police officers saluting and weeping.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement extending his sympathy to Dia’s family and fellow officers. He ordered that flags be placed at half-mast in Lucas County and at the Statehouse beginning July 5 until Dia’s funeral service.

The full statement from the Toledo Police Department said:

News Release: Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia Shot and Killed in the Line of Duty Toledo, OH (July 4th, 2020): A Toledo Police Officer was shot and killed shortly after midnight on July 4th, 2020. Officer Anthony Dia responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male walking around the parking lot of The Home Depot at 1035 W. Alexis Rd. Once on scene, Ofc. Dia approached the male to check his safety. Witnesses stated that they observed the male turn around and fire a round from a handgun, striking Ofc. Dia. Responding officers arrived on scene and transported Ofc. Dia to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Officer Dia was wearing his department issued body armor. Additional officers arrived at the scene of the shooting and set up a perimeter looking for the suspect. Witnesses stated that they had observed the suspect flee into a wooded area. A drone and a K-9 unit provided assistance with the search. During the course of the investigation, officers heard a gunshot coming from the wooded area. At approximately 3:15 a.m., officers located a 57 year-old male, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Through witnesses, it was confirmed that the deceased male was the one who had shot Ofc. Dia.

2. Last Year, Edward Henry Threatened to Shoot a Woman After Urinating on Her Fence

Edward Henry has an extensive criminal history involving alcohol and public drunkenness, according to local news reports. On August 5, 2019, Henry was walking his dog in West Toledo when he stopped, unzipped his pants and urinated on fence, according to WTOL 11. The woman who lived there was just feet away, watering her garden.

“He just said, ‘I have to pee.’ I told him, ‘but you can’t pee here,'” the woman recalled in an interview with WTOL.

She added that she told him she was going to call the police, and he said he would shoot her if he had a gun.

“I told him that I was going to call the police. As he walked away, he said, ‘if I had a gun, I would shoot you,'” she said.

Police found him nearby, passed out at a local intersection. He was charged with menacing, public indecency, and disorderly conduct.

The woman told WTOL she did not know Henry before the incident, but that her neighbor described him as a known nuisance in the neighborhood.

3. Edward Henry Was Wanted on a Bench Warrant After Failing to Appear in Court for Menacing, Public Indecency & Disorderly Conduct

Toledo Police were provided the photo you see with this post. It was taken last night, 7/3/20, around 10 PM. Just over two hours later, Officer Dia was shot and killed. We are working closely with the Dia Family and we will communicate information when details are finalized. pic.twitter.com/HHqND5TAKS — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 4, 2020

Edward Henry was wanted on a bench warrant when Officer Anthony Dia responded to a wellness check for Henry in The Home Depot parking lot just after midnight July 4. Henry shot Dia once in the chest with a handgun, then fled into the woods where he shot himself, Toledo Police said.

Henry was charged August 5, 2019 with menacing, public indecency, and disorderly conduct after he allegedly unzipped his pants near a woman watering her garden and urinated on her fence in West Toledo. The woman recalled the incident in an interview with WTOL. She said she was calling the police, and he told her that if he had a gun, he would shoot her. Police found him passed out at a nearby intersection.

He failed to appear in court on those charges in January, WTOL reported, and a bench warrant was issued. His offenses were misdemeanors.

Henry was harassing car lovers at an informal car show in The Home Depot parking lot when Toledo Police were called to the scene, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

“A drunk subject had started to harass participants of an informal car show that was in the parking lot the store. Officer Dia was the first officer on scene and attempted to contact the subject. The man produced a handgun and opened fire, striking Officer Dia in the chest. Despite his wounds, Officer Dia was able to return fire as the man fled,” the page says.

4. Edward Henry Faced Previous Charges Including Felony Assault & Drug Possession & Was Sentenced to Probation

Edward Henry had faced previous charges including felony assault, according to The Toledo Blade. In that case, filed in 2004, he was charged with two counts each of felony assault and drug possession. The charges were later dismissed, but he was put on nine months of probation and ordered to complete drug screenings twice per week.

In Lenawee County, Michigan, in September 2011, he pleaded guilty to assault/resisting/obstructing, and was sentenced to 80 months of probation, The Blade reported. He was also ordered to continue counseling and attend a victim’s rights panel and a driver’s intervention program. He was also charged multiple times with driving under the influence.

“It is our nation’s birthday,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a press conference. “And our nation’s motto is, ‘E pluribus unum.’ From many, come one. We live in divided times. We must come together as one. We are one human family, one American family, and one Toledo family. And today our family is in mourning due to the loss of one of our family members.”

5. The Toledo Community Is Rallying Around Officer Anthony Dia’s Family & Raising Money for Them

Memorial for fallen Toledo police officer Anthony Dia is growing outside the Home Depot where he was shot and killed early this morning @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/wArlNArsXF — Carla Bayron (@Carla_Bayron) July 4, 2020

The Toledo community is morning with their local police department and Officer Anthony Dia’s family. Many were quick to step up and officer support in the hours after his death. A memorial with police flags, flowers and balloons appeared in the Home Depot parking lot where the 26-year-old police officer was killed.

A GoFundMe was started to raise funds for Officer Dia’s family. You can make a donation here.

“Share for helping the family of young Officer Dia. He leaves behind a big family, And big heart. Loving officer that treated his community as a citizen, Honorable person, Not just the word Officer,” the fundraising page says. “Keep your head up Toledo. It’s a sad day for all of us and the Toledo Police Department. Our hearts go out to all of you during this unpredicted horrible nightmare. As this week progresses I’ll give more updates on how his children and family are holding up and there thoughts. So many heartwarming stories and pictures being sent to us, It’s truly amazing. He really was a super hero. If not to you, To the children in our community. Our next gen!”

A Facebook page, Dia Family Support, was also started to remember Dia and donate to his family.

“I am starting a fundraiser for Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, son of Tony Dia as of today. He was shot and killed early this morning while on duty and left behind a wife and 2 kids,” wrote Brian Stoinski, who started the page. “Anyone on my friends list that would like to donate to this family during these trying times feel free to reach out to me. I will be personally delivering funds every week for the next month to his father or wife whomever I am able to reach about this first. I can’t sit idle after hearing this. This broke my heart this morning hearing about this happening in my sleep. I will also be accepting donations for the fundraiser through Facebook Pay for those that have it. I’ll go to the atm to pull out donations daily if I have to.”

Officer Anthony Dia leaves behind a wife, Jayme, and two sons, ages 8 and 6, according to The Toledo Blade. Dia was planning to join his family for a 4th of July cookout after he returned home from work.

He joined the Toledo Police Department in July, 2018, after serving with Mercy Health police for two years, The Blade reported.

Younes “Tony” Dia, Officer Dia’s father, spoke to WTVG-TV Channel 13 July 2, where he and others gathered outside the Toledo Public Safety Building to show support for the police.

“We all just need to love each other,” he said. “Forgive each other. Love always beats hate. They are only human. Give them another chance if you have a bad run in with them. In my opinion, you can have a perfect police department, a perfect police academy, a perfect everything but we can’t control individuals. There’s bad apples in everything.”

A total of 116 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2020, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. In 2019, 147 members of law enforcement were killed in the line of duty.

