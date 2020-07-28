Deaths From ‘Toxic’ Hand Sanitizers ‘Rising,’ FDA Says

The FDA has issued a written warning to the Mexican manufacturer of U.S.-distributed hand sanitizers as the death toll from exposure to methanol continues to rise.

The FDA issued a warning letter to the company Eskbiochem S.A. de C.V. “regarding the distribution of products labeled as manufactured at its facilities with undeclared methanol, misleading claims –including incorrectly stating that FDA approved these products—and improper manufacturing practices,” a statement released on July 27 said.

The company were previously issued with instructions to remove their products from American markets in mid June, but failed to comply.

The FDA reminded consumers that its list of dangerous hand sanitizer products was being regularly updated, and stated they were continuing to see statistics around “blindness, cardiac effects, effects on the central nervous system, and hospitalizations and death” rising.

The FDA issued a warning letter on July 27 to Alexander Escamilla, owner of the Mexican company Eskbiochem SA de CV, after lab testing of their products found ethanol had been substituted for methanol, “a dangerous chemical when in contact with human skin or ingested.”

Here’s what you need to know:

An Earlier FDA Release Listed the Specific Hand Sanitizers to Avoid

Earlier this month, the FDA said at least four people died in New Mexico after reportedly drinking hand sanitizer products. https://t.co/ISOgiOKdtT — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 27, 2020

The public were alerted to the allegedly unsafe nature of the products and their methanol contamination in previous releases by the FDA.

Saniderm Products and UVT agreed to recall the Eskbiochem SA de CV-manufactured Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 1-liter bottles, according to an FDA statement on June 29.

The FDA released a list of all unsafe hand sanitizers manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV on June 19, which included:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

The FDA advised on Twitter that consumers should take extra care when reading the labels of products, and they should note the manufacturer name, product name, and national drug code number.

When identifying hand sanitizers from our list, look for one or more identifiers from the list that match the product’s labeling, including: 🔵 Manufacturer name

🔵 Product name

🔵 National Drug Code (NDC) number — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) July 27, 2020

FDA Identified the Side Effects of Contact With Methanol in the Letter

FDA advises consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem due to the potential presence of methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested: https://t.co/IO4MoLDuSW pic.twitter.com/qjvE8LssPE — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) June 19, 2020

The toxic effects of methanol were outlined in the letter issued to the Mexican company. The FDA said methanol use as an ingredient in sanitizers was unacceptable, and noted those who ingested the substance were most at risk of poisoning.

Side effects of exposure included “nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.

“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products, and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk,” the warning advised.

In the interim, the products would remain “listed on this import alert until the concerns with your drugs are adequately addressed and verified by FDA,” the letter stated.

Four people died in New Mexico earlier in July after drinking hand sanitizer products According to CNN.

