Ismael Chavez ‘Died a Hero,’ Slain McAllen, Texas, Police Officer’s Daughter Writes

Ismael Chavez was a coach and science teacher before becoming a McAllen, Texas, police officer. On July 11, he “died a hero,” his heartbroken daughter, Savannah, wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag #bluelivesmatter. He was only 39 years old when, police say, a man with a criminal history ambushed Chavez in a doorway, gunning him down alongside a fellow officer.

McAllen Police Officer Edelmiro Garza, Jr., died at Chavez’s side. He was 45 years old.

Savannah later deleted the first tweet, and a relative wrote, “For literally ANYONE that is giving MY cousin shit for grieving her FATHER, can literally go to f*cking hell. this man was the most loving and caring person anyone could ever meet! it’s pathetic how people can be so unsympathetic to a girl that is trying to commemorate her father.”

That relative shared a tweet from someone criticizing the slain officer’s daughter for using a blue lives matter hashtag. Other people also criticized the daughter on Twitter for using what they referred to as a “racist hashtag.” Heavy has reached out to the daughter and cousin for comment.

On Instagram, Savannah Chavez shared a similar message and added, “I’m so proud of you and all your accomplishments and I’m proud to call you my father. i can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done. I thank God for putting you in my life. you will forever be in my heart. It’s my turn to make you proud. everything i do, i do for you. #McallenPD.”

Now the families, community, and nation are left to grieve the two officers who, Police Chief Victor Rodriguez says, “did not draw their weapons, didn’t fire, never stood a chance.”

The police chief vowed, however, that the McAllen force would go on with strength and resolve.

“Every day in the face of adversity, whatever the nature of it may be in these last few years, we’ve talked about the national narrative, people against police… in the face of that adversity, we rise and we serve,” he said.

“In the face of a pandemic, officers went to a door today to serve regardless of the threats to us, to our health, to our safety and to our families as well. So we will rise again, and I think we will be stronger for that.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Chavez’s Daughter Wrote That She Missed Her Dad But He Died ‘Doing What You Loved Most’ in a Heartbreaking Post

Chavez’s daughter Savannah shared a tribute to her father on Twitter, writing, “words cannot describe the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace. you were an amazing man and anyone who ever came across you knew that. I’m going to miss you so much. you died doing what you loved most, you died a hero. i love you daddy, see you soon. #bluelivesmatter.” She also wrote that she missed her dad

She also wrote:

I’m so proud of you and all your accomplishments and I’m proud to call you my father. i can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done. I thank God for putting you in my life. you will forever be in my heart. thank you for making me the happiest ‘princess’ ever.

A man responded, “Your father was my field training officer. He loved his job. This Yeti cup was a gift that I gave your father after my field training phase. You and your family are in my heart and mind. My condolences on the passing of your father. We are here for you.”

Another friend remembered Chavez, writing, “my prayers go out to you and your family. He was such a sweet man and always greeted me with such respect and kindness during my time with McAllen PD. He was also a great colleague and friend when working alongside my daddy. May God be with you during this time.”

According to the Rodriguez, the two officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance around 3:30 p.m. on July 11. The suspect has been named as Audon Ignacio Rodriguez, a 23 year old man with a string of past arrests.

“We met one of the complaining parties away from the location of the incident,” Rodriguez said.

“The complaining person reported assaults going on at the house by (Caramillo),” the chief said. He said that the officers’ next approach next step is to proceed to the residence to investigate what was going on. As they did so, they met another person in the front of the yard who substantiated the call that there was a disturbance, “maybe some assaults taking place in the home with the individual.”

The next step, said Rodriguez, was for the officers to “go to the door of the residence.”

“They’re doing their job; that is the way it’s supposed to” be done, said Rodriguez. He said the callers were the wife and mother of Caramillo.

2. Chavez Previously Worked as a Football Coach & Science Teacher

Chavez was a football coach and former science teacher. “The WISD family is mourning the loss of former WEHS science teacher & football coach Ismael Chavez. He was employed by WISD, for approximately 9 yrs. Today Chavez & Officer Edelmiro Garza were tragically killed in the line of duty. Our deepest condolences go out to their families,” wrote Weslaco ISD.

Chavez was an officer for about 2.5 years. A friend wrote Chavez’s daughter on Twitter that her father “was the coolest teacher I had back in high school.”

The chief described an ambush at the front door. “The person, the suspect of the incident met our officers at the door and shot both officers as they stood there,” Rodriguez said. “Both officers suffered fatal wounds, they have both passed away as a result.”

Eventually, other officers who were in the area did a standard “roll by” to check on the officers who were on the call. They saw the officers down.

“It was the first time we in McAllen PD knew that we had officers down,” said the chief. “The officers never had a chance to suspect deadly assault on them much less death.”

3. The Governor Called Garza & Chavez ‘Two of Our Finest’

The chief vowed that officers would be only “weakened for the moment but the strength and the resolve we have to serve our communities, all of us here, will allow us to do what our officers do every day,” he said.

Governor Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter:

Two of our finest were killed in the line of duty while working to protect residents in their community. I’ve spoken with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas. We unite to #BackTheBlue.

Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement on Twitter.

“Our prayers and full support are with the valiant men and women of the #CityofMcAllen PD this evening. This office will provide any assistance requested in the days ahead. We are grateful for police in McAllen and around this great state,” he wrote.

4. Garza Was a Nearly 9-Year Veteran of the McAllen Police Force

The police chief said that Garza had worked as a McAllen police officer for nearly nine years.

According to Rodriguez, the second group of officers approached the down police officers, and Caramillo exited the home.

“He is behind a particular vehicle in front of the home,” said Rodriguez. “Officers ordered him to put his gun down; the individual at that point in time raises the gun to commit suicide. That is the whole extent of the incident.”

He said that the deaths were “very difficult,” adding of the fallen officers: “The officers came here to maintain peace. Instead, they were taken down by gunfire. The next few days for us,will be very very difficult for ourselves and the department and the city of McAllen.”

5. The Suspect Has a Past Criminal History

According to Rodriguez, Caramillo has a past criminal history.

“Our initial information about the suspect he has previous charges,” the chief said, listing them as fleeing from a police officer, DWI, liquor violations, assault, and possess of marijuana.

“Our strength will get us through,” Rodriguez said. “We gather our strength from our police officers, from our colleagues, from our leaders in our city. I can not tell you how many calls I have taken or missed.”

The Monitor reported that his most recent arrest was in June for assault.

