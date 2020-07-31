U.S. Marine Dead After Missile ‘Mishap’ In California

A U.S. Marine is dead, two are injured, and eight are missing following a training exercise incident with an amphibious assault missile near San Clemente Island, California.

The incident occurred “after an AAV mishap July 30 off the coast of Southern California,” the Marine Expeditionary Force confirmed on July 31.

1 Marine has died, 8 service members remain missing and 2 were injured after an AAV mishap July 30 off the coast of Southern California. All are assigned to the 15th MEU. Search and rescue efforts are still underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard. — I MEF (@1stMEF) July 31, 2020

The statement confirmed “1 Marine has died, 8 service members remain missing and 2 were injured … All are assigned to the 15th MEU. Search and rescue efforts are still underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard.”

Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer, Said ‘We Are Deeply Saddened by This Tragic Incident’

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer. — I MEF (@1stMEF) July 31, 2020

Col. Christopher Bronzi said on Twitter, "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search."

Lucas Tomlinson, Fox News, said regarding the incident, “15 Marines and one sailor were inside the vehicle, 8 have been recovered. 2 Marines transported to local hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

“The accident occurred during a ‘routine training exercise’ near San Clemente Island off the coast of Calif. between Los Angeles and San Diego.

“At 5:45 p.m. local Thursday, the Marines in the amphibious assault vehicle reported taking on water. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group were taking part in the training exercise where the accident occurred. Search and rescue efforts have been underway for more than 10 hours off coast of Calif. to find missing 8 service members. 4 warships, 4 helicopters as well as Coast Guard cutter aiding search.”

15 Marines and one sailor were inside the vehicle, 8 have been recovered. 2 Marines transported to local hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition: statement — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 31, 2020

The accident occurred during a “routine training exercise” near San Clemente Island off the coast of Calif. between Los Angeles and San Diego. At 5:45 p.m. local Thursday, the Marines in the amphibious assault vehicle reported taking on water, statement says — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 31, 2020

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group were taking part in the training exercise where the accident occurred — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) July 31, 2020

7 Marines Were Killed in a 2013 Explosion at the Hawthorne Army Depot

Marines announce blanket suspension of 60mm mortars pending review of deadly blast at #Hawthorne Army Depot: http://t.co/jWBAqu4lCw — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 19, 2013

In March 2013, seven Marines were killed in an explosion, also during a training exercise, at the Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada.

Fox News said the incident occurred “when a mortar exploded prematurely inside its firing tube.”

Seven marines were killed and later an eighth died from injuries.

“Eight men were taken to a medical center with injuries, such as penetrating trauma and fractures. One of them died, five were in serious condition, one was in fair condition and another was discharged,” Fox News said.

The incident caused the Marine Corps to immediately stop using certain mortar shells until an investigation could be undertaken to determine their safety.

At the time, Russ Collier, an official at the facility, called the explosion “an accident.”

Taiwan News reported in July this year that two marines were killed in a training exercise. The marines died after a rubber boat capsized in stormy waters. Seven marines were thrown overboard, and two eventually died. A military investigation attributed the deaths to the poor conditions, the outlet said.

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen attended the Taiwanese military funeral and paid his respects to Gunnery Sergeant Chen Chih-jung and Corporal Tsai Po-yu wotj alongside Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

More information will be posted as this story develops.

