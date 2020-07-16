Rachel Dawn Ruit: Viral Racial Ranter Struck by Fire Truck Dies

Rachel Dawn Ruit, the 41-year-old North Carolina woman who went viral with racist rants, has died after being struck by a fire department pickup truck in Asheville, N.C., police confirmed.

Ruit was involved in an altercation where she allegedly ripped a hijab off a woman, Nahlah Karimah, and assaulted a 14-year-old Black girl.

The incident was videoed and posted to Twitter by Karimah on July 2. The video shows Ruit hurling racial slurs and threats of physical violence and sexual assault, and repeatedly saying “I hate n******.”

Karimah wrote, “Less than two hours ago, #WhiteSupremacist #RachelRuit ripped my #hijab off, bit my face and beat a black teen girl after yelling racial slurs. When I tried to pull her off the black child, other racists jumped in.”

She continued, “A #RacistKaren grabbed my arms while a white man choked me from behind. I was then pepper-sprayed by one of them. #ThankAllah for the decent #ally who stepped in and saved me and the girl.”

Ruit was previously recorded yelling racial slurs at Black Lives Matter demonstrations near the Vance monument in Asheville in June.

Asheville Police Confirmed Ruit Died After Being Hit by a Fire truck



The Asheville Police confirmed Ruit’s death on July 15, writing on Facebook,

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on July 13 the Asheville Police Department responded to the 800 block of Patton Avenue after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian and an Asheville Fire Department vehicle. Upon arrival officers located a female victim, identified as Rachel Dawn Ruit, in critical condition. Ruit was transported to Mission Hospital. On the afternoon of July 14 Ruit passed away as a result of her injuries. The incident is under further investigation by the Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Asheville Police had earlier confirmed Ruit’s arrest in a post on July 8.



The police said in the statement, “On July 4, 2020, APD officers responded to a report of an assault near Roger McGuire Green. When officers arrived, they encountered Rachel Dawn Ruit, 41, who is known to APD for recent acts of verbal harassment and hate speech in the downtown area. Following the initial investigation, Ruit was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and second degree trespassing.”

A Witness Described the Crash on Facebook

Jonathan Rowell, a witness to the incident, said on Facebook, “Some of you probably saw the video of a white lady near the Vance Monument screaming ‘N-word, N-word,’ seeing as how the video went viral on Facebook. I just witnessed the same lady from that video accidentally step out into traffic on Patton Avenue, going towards downtown Asheville, as she was walking with traffic coming from behind her.

“The Asheville Fire Department truck that you see in the background is the vehicle that she stepped out in front of.”

Rowell described a dozen or more bystanders coming to observe. The accompanying photo shows a woman surrounded by emergency responders and lying on the ground. A Black woman is seen in the foreground.



Rowell wrote that the Black woman standing in front of him in the picture was “praying out loud, and I mean praying very intensely, begging God to please let this lady survive.”