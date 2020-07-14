WATCH: Police Officer Holds Down Black Man Outside CVS in Washington

A video is circulating on Twitter showing a Black man on the ground outside a CVS saying “I can’t breathe” as a police officer holds him down in Washington, D.C.

Leezia Dhalla posted the video in the early hours of July 14, and said on Twitter, “Tonight I saw an armed police officer for @cvspharmacy punching & choking a man in the middle of the street in #DC. The man was struggling to say “I can’t breathe” & a different security guard had to tell the cop to let up so the man wouldn’t suffocate. Video forthcoming #blm.”

Dhalla said in a later tweet that the incident occurred at 9:40 pm outside the CVS on Vermont Avenue.

Dhalla said she had seen the officer punching the man before she started recording. She wrote, “in the first 20 seconds, the man struggles to breathe (he says “I can’t breathe”) as the police officer in the black vest chokes him. At 1:10, the guard in the white tells the police officer to let up. The officer was punching man before my camera recorded this.

In the video, a Black man can be seen on the ground trying to get up as he is restrained by a Black officer. A second security guard stands near the pair. The Black man can be heard saying “I’m choking” while the officer says “stop resisting.” The officer cannot be seen punching the man in the video.

The restrained man is then heard to say, “I can’t breathe” while Dhalla, the woman filming, says, “get off of him, he can’t breathe.”

The man on the ground says, “leave me alone.” The CVS security guard then asks the other officer a question, which is inaudible, to which the officer replies, “I’m not on his neck, but he keeps moving.”

Dhalla later questioned why the officer was seen restraining the man in the middle of the street when his jurisdiction was inside the store.

On July 8, CVS Pharmacy posted a message on their official account stating they would be donating nearly $600 million towards addressing inequality and racism, and to “advance employee, community, and public policy initiatives.”

“While we know that CVS Health alone cannot erase the toll that 400 years of institutionalized racism and discrimination has taken on the Black community, we recognize that we have a role to play in living up to the potential the future holds,” CVS wrote.

Twitter users responded to the post, with one writing, “please do something about the racist manager of your CVS store located at 5795 Sunset in Miami. The video of what happened is on TicToc. Thank you!”

More information will be posted as this story develops.