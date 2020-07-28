WATCH: Steve Cohen Says Jeffrey Epstein Allowed to ‘Conveniently’ Commit Suicide

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen turned heads at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday when he accused Attorney General Bill Barr‘s Bureau of Prisons allowing billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide.

Barr was facing a fierce grilling from House Democrats, who accused him of defending President Trump while going after his enemies, using excessive force against prosecutors and improperly intervening in the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn cases.

Cohen was railing against the U.S. Park police and Secret Service’s forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., on June 1 to clear the way for Barr and Trump to walk to a nearby historic church.

Cohen Said the Bureau of Prisons Guards Allowed Epstein to ‘Conveniently Commit Suicide’

Cohen told Barr that the “world watched in horror” as D.C. and federal authorities used force to clear Lafayette Square on June 1 “so that you and the president could walk across and have a photo-op in front of the church.”

Cohen added that it “strains credulity that this was not planned for … political purposes.”

Then, Cohen brought Epstein into his line of questioning, surprising many on Twitter.

“Maybe what happened was that your secret police were poorly trained, just like your Bureau of Prisons guards were poorly trained,” Cohen said, “and allowed the most notorious inmate in our nation’s last several years, Jeffrey Epstein, to conveniently commit suicide.”

Cohen even added a distinctly Trump-ian “Sad!”

Barr said nothing and showed no emotion.

Cohen’s Rant Was Alternately Cheered & Jeered on Twitter — Largely Along Party Lines

Liberals watching the Barr hearing applauded Cohen’s unexpected invoking of Epstein’s mysterious suicide.

“Rep. Cohen just dropped the ‘Epstein Suicide’ bomb on Bill Barr,” one user wrote. “BOOM!”

Another anti-Trump commentator crudely linked Epstein to President Trump himself.

Independent legal and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler, while apparently no fan of Barr, did not appreciate the Epstein reference however. “I don’t find this helpful,” she said.

There has been speculation about Barr’s personal ties to Epstein, as reported by Heavy. Conservative commentators and users quickly accused Cohen of capitalizing on conspiracy-theory thinking.

As of 1:20 p.m., Epstein had not yet been brought up again in the House Judiciary Committee hearing.

