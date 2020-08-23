Camryn Amy: 2nd Suspect Taken Into Custody in Viral MAGA Hat Video Involving 7-Year-Old

Camryn Amy was arrested on August 22 after a video showing a 7-year-old named Riley having his Make America Great Again hat being stolen went viral. Amy’s arrest was announced a few hours after the Wilmington Police Department announced the arrest of Olivia Winslow. Both suspects are 21 years old.

The incident occurred on August 20 close to the Democratic National Convention in Delaware. A video of the incident showed two women confronting Donald Trump supporters.

A press release from the Wilmington Police Department said that Amy was facing charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, two counts of offensive touching and endangering the welfare of a child. Amy has been arraigned and sent to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institute on a $45,000 bond. Winslow was also arraigned but was released on her own recognizance.

The press release said that the incident took place on the 600 block of South Justison Street around 8:08 p.m. The press release said that the incident involved two female suspects. The second female suspect has not been named at the time of writing. Winslow is facing charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said that Winslow was identified as a suspect through video footage.

The viral video, which has millions of views, was first spread by the group, Students for Trump.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

The viral clip showed two women confronting two Donald Trump supporters outside of the Democratic National Convention. The two women can be seen damaging pro-Donald Trump signs and taking a red hat. A voice can be heard in the video saying, “That’s somebody else’s hat.” Delaware Online says in their report that the video shows Winslow picking up the hat and throwing it. A voice can be heard saying, “Call 9-1-1.” The two women are shown to walk away with the hat. As the video goes on, a man tries to retrieve the hat. At that point, one of the women throws the hat away. The video ends with a confrontation between one of the suspects and the person filming.

