LNU Lightning Complex Fire: Maps & Evacuations for Napa, Solano, Yolo & Sonoma

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire in California is now more than 314,000 acres in size and 15% contained. The fire is affecting multiple counties, including Sonoma, Yolo, Napa, and Solano. Read on to see maps, updates, and evacuation information, along with how you can stay updated on the latest breaking news about the fires. See Heavy’s story here for a snapshot of all the fires in California right now.

The Fire Is 15% Contained But More Growth Is Expected

According to the latest update from Cal Fire, issued at 11:33 a.m. on August 22, the fire is now 314,207 acres in size and 15% contained. This complex fire includes the Hennessey Fire, the Gamble Fire, the 15-10 Fire, the Markley Fire, the 13-4 Fire, the Markley fire, the Walbridge fire, the 11-16 Fire, and more.

Here’s a general map of fires in the Bay Area, including the LNU Complex Fire and the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire, and the SCU Lightning Complex Fire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read on for specific evacuation updates per county.

Sonoma County Evacuation Updates & Maps

Sonoma County is sharing the following map with evacuation updates. This map is sometimes slow to load and at times it may give back and error message that reads: “Creating map failed.” But it will load at times. Mandatory evacuations are shaded in red and evacuation warnings are shaded in yellow. Thermal activity and road closures are also indicated. You can see the full map here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At 2:20 p.m. on August 22, another map showed the following:

On August 22, Cal Fire posted the following evacuation updates as of 11:33 a.m.

Evacuation orders:

ZONE 2F1 East of Dutcher Creek Road and the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Canyon Road

West of Hwy 101 ZONE 2F2 South of Canyon Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Lytton Springs Road

West of Geyserville Avenue ZONE 2F3 South of Lytton Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Westside Road

West of the Healdsburg city limits. ZONE 2K1 All areas North and East of Westside Rd.

West of Hwy. 101

West of the Russian River ZONE 2K2 All areas west of Hwy. 101

East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits

North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River ZONE 4A1 All areas East of the Russian River

North of River Rd.

West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.

South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River ZONE 4C1 North of Guerneville Road

East of Covey Road and Hwy 116

West of Laguna Rd

South of River Road CITY OF HEALDBURG The residents in the City of Healdsburg West of Highway 101 off of Chiquita Road are under an Evacuation Order. This includes Chateau Real, Matteri Rd, Burgundy Rd, Chablis Rd, Zinfandel Rd, and Riesling Rd. All areas in the city of Healdsburg East of Highway 101 remain on an Evacuation Warning.

Evacuation warning:

ZONE 4A2 East of Trenton Healdsburd Road

North of Mark West Station Road

West of the Windsor City Limits and Windsor Road

South of Windsor River Road ZONE 4A3 East of Trenton Healdsburg Road

North of River Road

West of Slusser Road

South of Mark West Station Road ZONE 2A2 North of the Dry Creek and the norther fork of Lak Sonoma County

West of Dutcher Creek, City of Coverdale city limits and Hwy 128

South of the Mendocino County line ZONE 2C4 South and West of Asti Road

East of Hwy 101

North of Hwy 128 ZONE 2G1 East of Hwy 101

South and West of Hwy 128

North of Alexander Valley Road

Town of Windsor Zone A

North of Windsor River Road

West of Hwy 101

All to the Western and northern town limits west of 101ZONE 2G1

Stay updated:

Sonoma County’s emergency page is here and evacuation orders are being updated here.

Napa County Evacuation Updates & Maps

Napa County provides a satellite map of the fire here.

According to Napa County’s webpage, the following evacuations are in place (last updated August 22 at 11:50 a.m.)

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas:

Highway 29 at the Lake County line to Silverado Trail

Silverado Trail to Highway 128

Note: Except for the residences along Pickett Road

Note: Except for the residences along Pickett Road Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road

Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road

Butts Canyon Road to the county line. This includes the communities of Angwin and Deer Park.

Highway 29 at the Lake County line to Silverado Trail

Silverado Trail to Highway 128, Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road

Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road

Butts Canyon Road to the county line.

This includes the communities of Angwin and Deer Park.

Wragg Canyon Rd – from HWY 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort.

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road.

Wooden Valley Rd. From 121 South, including Wooden Valley Cross Rd and Gordon Valley Rd to the county line.

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave.

All of Hennesey Ridge Road

Sage Canyon from Chiles Pope Valley to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Hwy 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Rd to Monticello

Snell Valley Rd & Butts Canyon Rd including Berryessa Estates & Spanish Valley

Moskowite Corners to Wooden Valley including Circle Oaks

2462 Atlas Peak East to dead end

Loma Vista Rd East to Soda Canyon dead end

Berryessa Knoxville Rd from Eastside Rd to Hwy 128

Everything west of Lake Berryessa Pope Canyon Rd to Berryessa Knoxville

Intersection on Butts Canyon Rd & Snell Valley Rd to all of Berryessa Estates Sub-D

All of Steele Canyon Rd. From HWY 128 and Berryessa Highlands Sub Division

Ink Grade from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Howell Mountain Road from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Hwy 128 at Silverado Trail to Lower Chiles Valley Rd.

Hwy 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Rd to Turtle Rock

Markley Cove Resort to Pleasants Valley Rd.

Evacuation warnings: None in effect at this time.

Napa provides a map of evacuation orders here or below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

See Napa County’s road closure map below or here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stay updated:

Stay updated on evacuation orders via Twitter.

Napa County provides a satellite map of the fire here.

Napa County’s webpage is also providing evacuations updates.

Solano County Evacuation Map & Updates

You can see Solano County’s map here or below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Areas shaded yellow are evacuation warnings and areas shaded red are evacuation orders.

Yolo County Map & Updates

If you’re in Yolo County, you can get updates here, along with seeing the latest map. You can know your zone for evacuation updates here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lake County

Lake County’s evacuation map is here.

Evacuation Centers

This information is provided by Cal Fire.

Napa County: Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street, Napa, CA 94558

Sonoma County: Santa Rosa Fair Grounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Lake County: Temporary Evacuation Points: Is setup at the old airstrip off of Hwy 53 in Clearlake

Solano County: All Evacuation Centers in Solano County will be closing at 7:00 p.m. tonight on August 22.

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Napa County Animal Shelter: 942 Hartle Court, Napa, CA 94559

Solano County: Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (large animals, current count 211 animals)

Solano County Animal Shelter, 2510 Claybank Rd (small animals only, current count 285 animals)

How to Stay Updated

Updates for the fire are being issued in the following locations:

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates