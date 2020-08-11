Rahat Indori Dead: Urdu Poet Dies at 70 After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Acclaimed Urdu poet Rahat Indori died on August 11 at the age of 70 at Sri Aurobindo Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India. Indori had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and been admitted to the hospital on Sunday with “60% pneumonia,” according to Dr. Vinod Bhandari’s statement to Hindustan Times.

The doctor said that Indori’s cause of death was heart attacks, suffering two heart attacks on Tuesday. Indori had recently posted to his Twitter page, writing on August 10 that his coronavirus test was positive and asking for people’s prayers. He also asked for his supporters not to call him to ask about his health as he will keep them updated on social media.

Indori was an “Indian poet, painter, Bollywood lyricist” according to his Twitter bio. Indori was an Urdu poet whose career spanned 50 years but was also known for writing the lyrics to songs like “Neend Churai Mei” from 1997’s Ishq and “M Bole to” from 2003’s Munnabhai MBBS. One of his poems, titled “Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi,” had recently gone viral on TikTok and began trending earlier this year for Valentine’s Day.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

READ NEXT: Cathy Areu: Former Fox News Guest Accuses Hosts of Sexual Harassment