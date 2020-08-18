Trump Pardoning Someone ‘Very, Very Important’ on Tuesday, But Not Snowden

President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he is pardoning someone very important on Tuesday. Despite speculation that it might be Edward Snowden, Trump told reporters that Snowden was not the person he planned to pardon on August 18.

The announcement was made on Air Force One, according to the White House press pool.

Alayna Treene of Axios reported about the announcement on Twitter. She wrote: “POTUS told reporters on AF1 that he will be issuing a pardon tomorrow of someone ‘very, very important.’ He said it will not be Michael Flynn or Edward Snowden, per pooler.”

Kaitlan Collins of CNN reported the same message, writing: “President Trump says he will be issuing a pardon tomorrow for someone “very, very important,” but it would not be Michael Flynn or Edward Snowden, per the pool traveling with him.”

Trump had previously commented on how he was considering pardoning Snowden, but it appears that whoever he is pardoning tomorrow is going to be someone different.

This is a developing story.

