Christian Tybring-Gjedde: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christian Tybring-Gjedde is the Norwegian member of parliament who nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020. Tybring-Gjedde, 57, told The Associated Press, “No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Tybring-Gjedde said that he was nominating the president thanks to the successful peace talks between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that occurred in August 2020. Tybring-Gjedde wrote on his Facebook page, via Facebook Translate, “The agreement can open for lasting peace between several Arab countries and Israel.” He added, “It is now to hope that the Nobel Committee is able to consider what Trump has achieved internationally and that it does not stumble in established prejudice against the US President. In his will, Alfred Nobel set three criteria to qualify for the Nobel Peace Prize. Donald Trump satisfies all three.”

Tybring-Gjedde, a member of Norway’s Progress Party, has been described as being “far-right” by multiple news organizations, including the AP, CBS News and The Guardian.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Tybring-Gjedde Attended Loyola University Chicago on a Water Polo Scholarship

Tybring-Gjedde told Universitas, a Norweigian newspaper, in a September 2013 interview that he attended Loyola University of Chicago on a water polo scholarship between 1984 and 1988. Tybring-Gjedded said that although he was not a member of a fraternity, he did regularly attend frat parties. The politician described the scene as being “completely wild.”

Tybring-Gjedde said that due to his water polo training schedule he only tried marijuana on a couple of occasions but that the drug didn’t have any effect on him.

According to his LinkedIn page, Tybring-Gjedde studied political science and government in Chicago. Following his graduation, Tybring-Gjedde studied international and global studies at the University of Denver as part of the class of 1990.

2. Tybring-Gjedde Nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018

In 2018, Tybring-Gjedde and another Progress Party member, Per-Willy Amundsen, nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Associated Press reported at the time that the pair nominated Trump thanks to the president’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Amundsen told Norwegian news agency NTK in 2018, “A process is underway to ensure world peace in the future. It’s a fragile process, but we must of course do what we can to help this process yield good results. I believe we can accomplish this by sending a clear signal, namely by awarding Trump the Nobel Peace Prize.”

3. Tybring-Gjedde’s Wife Also Represents Norway’s Progress Party

Tybring-Gjedde is married to fellow Progress Party representative Ingvil Smines. The couple has four children together. The couple’s 21-year-old daughter, Mathilde Tybring-Gjedde is an elected representative for Norway’s Conservative Party.

4. Tybring-Gjedde Believes That Immigration Is the Biggest Issue Facing Norway

Tybring-Gjedde told Universitas that his time studying in the United States helped to shape his views on immigration. He said, “The United States does not have the same welfare systems that we have here. There you have to perform to enjoy. In Norway, you can in reality come and just enjoy. In addition, Americans have stricter penal systems for crime than we do.”

5. At the Time of Writing, 318 Candidates Have Been Nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

According to the Nobel committee’s official website, so far 318 candidates have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. They include 211 individuals and 107 organizations. The website says that the 2020 number is the fourth-highest number of nominations in history. Only the names of the winners will be revealed, the other nominees will not be released by the committee for 50 years, in accordance with prize rules.

