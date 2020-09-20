Norbert Logsdon: Florida Man Attacks Girl With a Trump Flag at Rally, Cops Say

Norbert Eugene Logsdon is the Florida man accused of striking a teenage girl with a flagpole during a demonstration in support of President Donald Trump.

According to a video of the incident, Logsdon shoved the pole into the victim’s vehicle. The girl, who was riding in the passenger seat, was hit in the face and chest, her mother told First Coast News.

The altercation happened on September 16 in Orange Park, which is a suburb of Jacksonville. Logsdon was arrested later that evening and has been charged with felony child abuse, according to the arrest bulletin on the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website. Heavy has reached out to the department for a copy of the arrest report.

1. The Victim’s Mother Said They Shouted Support for Joe Biden & Claimed the Pro-Trump Supporters Were Flipping Other Drivers Off

At 10 on FOX30 @ActionNewsJax: Video appears to show a Clay County man shove a flagpole into a car, hitting a 13 year-old girl twice. He was arrested on felony child abuse charge. The victim’s Mom says they had an exchange with him beforehand, never thought it would escalate. pic.twitter.com/2fkJOa1Wqt — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) September 18, 2020

The altercation happened along the 300 block of Blanding Boulevard just before 7 p.m. on September 16, according to the Clay County arrest record. The victim’s mother, Crystal Ledoux, told WJAX-TV she saw a group of people demonstrating in support of President Trump at the intersection of Loch Rane Boulevard.

Ledoux said she was taking her daughter out for dinner at Freddy’s. She missed the entrance and claimed that as she made a U-turn in the Wells Fargo parking lot, she saw the demonstrators flipping drivers off the intersection. Ledoux said she and her 13-year-old daughter reciprocated the hand gesture and yelled “Biden 2020” at the group.

But Ledoux couldn’t immediately drive away because there was another car in front of her. She told WJAX-TV Logsdon came toward them with the flagpole and shoved it through the open passenger side window before she could roll up the window.

Her daughter was struck on the right side of her face and chest. According to the arrest report obtained by the TV station, the responding officer noted that he “did observe redness to the victim’s right face.”

2. Logsdon Was Charged With Felony Child Abuse

According to a national database of inmate records, Logsdon was booked into jail just before 9 p.m. on September 16. He bonded out the following afternoon.

Logsdon has been charged with felony child abuse without causing great bodily harm, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest bulletin. According to the state’s legal code, “A person who knowingly or willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement to the child commits a felony of the third degree.”

As of this writing, it was not yet clear whether Logsdon had hired an attorney who could comment on the case on his behalf. The case had not yet been entered into Clay County court records.

3. Logsdon Posted About Being ‘Triggered’ on Facebook

Logsdon has not spoken publicly since he was released from custody. Reporter Ryan Nelson of WJAX-TV recorded himself calling Logsdon to ask for his side of the story.

In the clip, Logsdon was heard telling Nelson, “You can talk to my attorney. Goodbye.” Nelson reported that when he texted Logsdon for his attorney’s name, Logsdon responded “Dewey Cheatham and Howe,” but the law firm does not exist.

But Logsdon may have alluded to the case on Facebook. On September 19, he changed his profile picture to a quote. It reads, “They never want to discuss what triggered you. Just how you reacted.” Several people have “liked” the post but as of this writing, no one had commented on it.

4. Logsdon Promoted the Marines on Facebook & Has Been a Registered Republican in Florida Since 1993

Logsdon listed his hometown as Louisville, Kentucky, on his Facebook page. Clay County property records show Logsdon and his family have been living in northern Florida for nearly 30 years. Logsdon and his wife, who grew up in the Philippines, have owned their Orange Park home since at least 1993. Logsdon has been a registered Republican in Florida since 1993, voter registration records show.

Logsdon appears to be a military veteran. His wife explained on her own Facebook page that their twin sons are both Marines and that they served in Iraq and Afghanistan. In a photo with his sons in their uniforms, a friend of Logsdon’s wrote, “Good looking Marines, all three!”

In addition to the American flag, Logsdon flies the flag of the U.S. Marine Corps outside his home. He has a photo of the two flags as his cover picture on Facebook. Logsdon’s Facebook photos also include one of him wearing a Marines hat along with a T-shirt bearing James Mattis’ headshot.

5. Ledoux Said She’ll Avoid Political Demonstrations in the Future

Florida Trump supporter accused of hitting 13-year-old girl in face, chest with flagpoleAccording to a police report he was at an intersection in Clay County flipping drivers off wave a Trump flag. The mother and daughter said they returned the gesture. 2020-09-19T03:25:49Z

Ledoux told First Coast News that the interaction with Logsdon had her “shaking” and that her daughter had been very afraid as well. She said she plans to avoid political demonstrations going forward. “It scared us so bad someone reacted like that. I did see on social media that people are taking this to extremes — as far as the Trump and the Biden’s supporters because this isn’t the only incident where I’ve heard of injuries.”

