Hawks vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks head to the City of Brotherly Love to open up a second-round series against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Game 1 (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ABC, while the rest of the games in the series will be on either ABC, ESPN, TNT or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the entire Hawks vs 76ers series online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: You can watch a live stream of every NBA playoff game with AT&T TV

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, ESPN and TNT are included in every one, while NBA TV is included in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Hawks vs 76ers live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the ABC and ESPN games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Note: TNT isn’t included with FuboTV, so you’ll need another option for those games

ESPN and ABC are included in FuboTV’s main channel package, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Plus” add-on. Both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Hawks vs 76ers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the ABC and ESPN games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

Note: You can watch a live stream of every NBA playoff game with Sling TV

ESPN, ESPN3 (which will simulcast ABC games) and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels for the NBA playoffs, and you can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Orange) or $21 (Sling Orange plus Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Hawks vs 76ers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the ABC and ESPN games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Note: NBA TV isn’t included with Hulu, so you’ll need another option for those games

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, TNT, ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Hawks vs 76ers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the ABC and ESPN games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Hawks vs 76ers Preview

Trae Young played the villain in his first career playoff series, leading the way as his Hawks dispatched of a feisty Knicks squad in the first round. He took a bow after putting the final touches on the victory.

“I know where we are. I know it’s a bunch of shows around this city,” Young said of the bow. “And I know what they do when the show is over.

I feel like I’ve worked my whole life for this moment, to play in the playoffs on the biggest stage. I put in a lot of work. A lot of the guys who have been here have done the same. It feels good to win it. It feels good to win the series. Now, we get to focus on the second round.”

Young averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in the postseason, rising to the occasion.

“Trae loves this stuff,” Collins said. “He’s in the gym grinding. You see him pandering and playing to the crowd. Certain guys get motivated and find their reason and extra motivation to play based off the crowd. The crowd does give you energy.

“Trae loves to use that negative energy and use it as fuel for him. For whatever fans who want to keep antagonizing that man, please go right ahead. It’s not gonna bother him, and we got his back, as well.”

The Sixers coasted past the Wizards in their first-round series, 4-1. However, the main topic of conversation for Philadelphia is the health of MVP contending big man Joel Embiid. His availability for Game 1 is still a question after it was announced he had a cartilage tear in his knee.

“He’s got to go through his treatment,” coach Doc Rivers said Friday. “As far as when we were doing shooting and stuff like that, he looked great. It’s too early [to rule him out]. I don’t want to say one way or the other. We’ll just find that out.”

Embiid’s presence will be hard to replace. He averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season. His absence will put a larger load on Ben Simmons, who was talked about last series for his lack of efficiency shooting, most notably from the free throw line. The Wizards went to a “hack-a-Simmons” approach in Game 4, their lone victory.

“You want me to take Ben Simmons off the floor? He’s pretty good. I’ll pass on that suggestion,” Rivers said, defending the former top pick. “He could have [made more free throws] but he didn’t. But he still does other things. I’ll take that. Listen, keep the narrative going, we’re just going to keep playing.”

Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite for the opening matchup. The total is set at 220.5 points.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.