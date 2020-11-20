Colorado Man Nicknamed ‘Psycho’ Arrested After 3 Found Dead

Adre Jordan Baroz, also known as “Psycho,” is a Colorado man who has been arrested in connection with the death of three people, according to police.

The 26-year-old was arrested on Thursday, November 19, in Gallup, New Mexico after the remains of three victims were found on two properties in Conejos County, CBS4 reported. He was found in a motel by the Colorado Springs Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which was assisting the Alamosa Police Department, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Baroz faces charges in Colorado of first-degree homicide first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping, CBS4 continued.

The suspect is currently being held in the McKinley County Detention Center in Gallup, the station said.

Investigators told CBS4 that it will “take weeks or even months” to identify the remains, citing the unruly condition they were found in.

“They said they don’t even know if they’re male or female,” the outlet reported.

Here’s what you need to know about Adre Jordan Baroz:

1. The First Remains Were Found on November 10 in the San Luis Valley, Police Say

After the remains of three people were discovered in a rural part of Conejos County, authorities announced today that they are searching for 26-year-old suspect Adre Jordan Baroz. He's known by the nickname "Psycho." https://t.co/d42CLjJXQx pic.twitter.com/27GmhE7AZI — Stephanie (Butzer) Rose (@stephaniebutzer) November 18, 2020

The remains of three people were found on two separate Colorado properties close in proximity, according to ABC News.

Investigators found the first set on November 10 in the town of Los Sauces in the San Luis Valley via a search warrant, Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther told reporters on Wednesday, November 18, the station continued.

“The investigation then led to another property nearby, where more remains were found,” ABC News reported, citing Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder.

No owners are currently living on either of the properties where the remains were found, CBS4 added.

2. Contrasting Media Outlets Have Spelled the Suspect’s First Name Differently

#BREAKING: Adre "Psycho" Baroz has been arrested in New Mexico. He was wanted in connection with three sets of human remains found in Conejos County. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/QDkIpYlfYi — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) November 19, 2020

Following news of Baroz’s November 19 arrest, several media outlets have reported different spellings of his first name.

While several stations, including CBS4 and ABC News, cited Baroz’s first name as “Adre,” NBC News referred to him as “Andre.”

Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook indicated the suspect’s name as “Adre Jordan Baroz.”

Authorities added that Baroz is also known in the region as “Psycho,” but didn’t elaborate further, AZCentral reported.

3. Baroz Has a Prior Criminal History in Colorado, According to Local Media

Baroz hails from the town of Sanford, near Los Sauces, according to Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson, AZCentral reported.

The 26-year-old has a prior criminal history in the state, including “assault on a peace officer, attempted escape and theft,” AZCentral continued.

“Baroz also has open criminal cases against him that include several drug charges, possession of a weapon by a felon and assault,” the outlet said.

4. Police Said the Remains Are ‘Unrelated’ to the Case of Missing 49-Year-Old Suzanne Morphew

Missing Colo. Mom Suzanne Morphew Is Presumed Dead in Her Recently Deceased Father’s Obituary​ https://t.co/VuxUn3CZin — People (@people) November 19, 2020

Authorities confirmed to NBC News that the remains are not connected to the missing persons case of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew, a mother of Maysville, Colorado, disappeared on May 10 after going on a bike ride, NBC News continued.

Police claimed the remains found “were not connected to any missing persons cases” and that any speculation would be “irresponsible,” the outlet reported.

5. Police Warned the Public to Stay Away From Baroz Because ‘He May be Armed’

Adre Jordan Baroz — known as "Psycho"- was arrested in New Mexico on Thursday afternoon after the remains of 3 bodies were found in Conejos County. https://t.co/Ee9i7olMRN pic.twitter.com/U9UNoQkGhp — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) November 20, 2020

On November 18, Alamosa Chief of Police Ken Anderson warned the public to stay away from Baroz, claiming he may be armed, CBS4 said.

Police were unable to provide details surrounding how Baroz was linked to the investigation prior to his arrest, the station continued.

“No further details were announced at the time of his arrest either, with police saying the warrant remains sealed,” CBS4 reported.

