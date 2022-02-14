Assamad Nash: Man Stalked & Stabbed Woman to Death in New York City, Police Say

Assamad Nash is the New York man accused of following a young woman into her apartment and stabbing her to death.

Police say the attack happened early in the morning on Sunday, February 13 in New York City’s Chinatown neighborhood. The victim was identified as Christina Yuna Lee, 35, a creative producer for a digital music platform, per the New York Times.

Nash, 25, was arrested at the scene after a standoff with police that lasted more than an hour, ABC7 reported. Nash faces murder and burglary charges, the AP reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Suspect Was Recorded as He Followed Lee to Her Apartment

Investigators believe the attack on Lee was random, according to sources cited by CBS New York and the New York Daily News. Both outlets, citing police, reported there was no known connection between Lee and Nash.

Lee arrived at her apartment building on Chrystie Stree in Chinatown around 4:30 a.m. According to a surveillance video cited by ABC7, a suspect was recorded following Lee into her building. The man caught the building’s front door just before it closed, ABC7 reported.

Lee lived on the 6th floor. Building owner Brian Chin told CBS New York that based on the surveillance video, “He followed her up all six flights and she never even knew that he was there.”

Police said the suspect, later identified as Nash, shoved his way inside the apartment as Lee opened the door. Lee shouted for help and neighbors called the police.

2. Police Could Hear Lee Screaming But Didn’t Reach Her for 90 Minutes





Man follows woman into her Manhattan home, allegedly stabs her to death: NYPD Investigators determined that the man followed the woman to her home, officials said. Christina Yuna Lee was found stabbed to death in the bathroom of her Manhattan apartment. 2022-02-14T03:58:38Z

Police say Nash tried to escape the apartment after officers arrived on the scene, according to the New York Post. The outlet reported Nash attempted to get out using the fire escape.

However, that attempt was not successful so he barricaded himself inside the apartment. Officers could hear Lee screaming inside the apartment, New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou told PIX11 News. She said the standoff with Nash lasted about 90 minutes.

Officers eventually forced their way inside the apartment. The New York Post reported the officers found Lee in the bathtub with several stab wounds, and that Nash was hiding under a bed. Nash was also covered in blood, NBC New York said.

Police said they believe Lee was stabbed to death with a knife taken from her own kitchen, CBS New York reported.

3. Nash Denied Killing Lee





Woman stabbed to death inside LES apartment Authorities are looking for answers after a brutal, chilling murder of a woman inside her apartment on the Lower East Side. Subscribe to FOX 5 NY: _youtube.com/fox5ny_ (youtube.com/fox5ny)?sub_confirmation=1 Watch FOX 5 NY Live: fox5ny.com/live FOX 5 NY delivers breaking news, live events, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from New York City and… 2022-02-14T03:31:44Z

Nash was charged with murder and burglary on February 14, CBS New York reported. As of this writing, details of the case had not yet been entered into the New York State Unified Court System online database.

Nash has denied killing Lee, according to the New York Post. After being formally charged, reporters saw Nash in handcuffs outside the NYPD’s 5th precinct. He called out, “I didn’t kill nobody!” and “I don’t know what’s going on!” the outlet reported.

An attorney with the Legal Aid Society has been representing Nash in other criminal cases still pending in New York. Heavy has reached out to the attorney for comment but we have not yet heard back.

4. Nash Was Arrested Multiple Times in Recent Months on Charges Including Assault & Harassment

Nash has been arrested at least eight times, the New York Daily News reported.

Public records on the New York State Unified Court System website list three open cases against Nash. He was arrested on January 6 for multiple counts of criminal mischief. Records show he was also accused of attempting to escape police custody.

He was arrested on September 28, 2021, on charges including assault and aggravated harassment. He was accused of punching a man “at a subway turnstile,” The Daily News reported.

Nash was also arrested on September 23, 2021, and charged with “Unauthorized Sale Of Farecard.”

Nash had been scheduled to appear in court on March 9 on all of these charges. The New York Times reported police had released Nash without bail after these past arrests.

5. Nash Is Homeless & Was Taken to a Hospital for Evaluation Following His Arrest





Man Charged With Murder In Chinatown Stabbing Of Christian Lee As CBS2's John Dias reports, the community came together Monday, calling for an end to the violence. 2022-02-14T17:21:06Z

Nash is homeless. NBC New York reported Nash was “believed to have most recently lived at a homeless shelter on The Bowery.”

After he was arrested at Lee’s apartment, officials took Nash to Bellevue Hospital for “evaluation,” according to the New York Daily News. PIX11 News reported Nash was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

CBS New York also reported that based on Nash’s physical condition, Lee fought hard for her life. Nash was “covered in bruises and scratches,” reporter John Dias said.

