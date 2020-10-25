How Many People Attended Biden’s Pennsylvania Rallies? [Crowd Photos]

Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden held two rallies today in Pennsylvania.

Both were drive-in, socially distanced rallies as he nears the end of his campaign before election day. Both Biden’s campaign and President Donald Trump’s campaign are hosting numerous rallies in the closing days. Here’s a look at crowd photos for Biden’s rallies and how many people attended them.

About 130 Cars Attended His First Rally

Leaving Bucks County, PA – cheers of “46! 46! 46!” Pennsylvania is fired up for @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/3LMrovhB3F — Olivia Raisner (@OliviaRaisner) October 24, 2020

The New York Post reported that about 130 cars were at his first rally in Bucks County — a drive-in rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Biden talked in his rallies about bringing people together during a pandemic and helping heal a divided nation. In his Saturday morning speech, he said that he wished he could greet his supporters personally, but he couldn’t because of the pandemic, Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“I don’t like the idea of all this distance, but we don’t want to be superspreaders,” he commented.

The first rally was crashed by Trump supporters, who drove with their cars covered in Trump banners and camped out nearby, The New York Post reported. Biden said about the Trump supporters: “We don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphones, those Trump guys.”

Trump supporters took over Joe Biden rally in Bucks County Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/QSD9sthMCb — PG Howie (@pghowie3) October 24, 2020

He said during his speeches, “We choose hope over fear. We choose lying over division. Science over fiction. Truth over lies. And yes, honor and integrity over lying. It’s time to stand up. Let’s take back our Democracy now. We can do this. There’s nothing we cannot do.”

You can watch Biden’s speeches at both rallies below.

Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden Speak LIVE from Bucks County, PennsylvaniaMore than 50 million Americans have already voted. We are making history, but we aren’t done yet. Join Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden as they speak about voting from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Join us: iwillvote.com Join our campaign: http://www.joebiden.com Follow Joe! Joe’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/joebiden Joe’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joebiden Joe’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joebiden #JoeBiden #Joe2020 #BidenForPresident Former… 2020-10-24T16:12:03Z

LIVE: Joe Biden campaigns in Dallas, PennsylvaniaJoe Biden campaigns in Dallas, Pennsylvania Subscribe to Yahoo Finance: https://yhoo.it/2fGu5Bb About Yahoo Finance: At Yahoo Finance, you get free stock quotes, up-to-date news, portfolio management resources, international market data, social interaction and mortgage rates that help you manage your financial life. About Yahoo Finance Premium: With a subscription to Yahoo Finance Premium, get the… 2020-10-24T21:38:09Z

The Second Rally Was in Dallas, Pennsylvania & Jon Bon Jovi Played

The second was in Dallas, Pennsylvania (Luzerne County) close to where he was born in Scranton, The Guardian reported. Boston.com reported that “hundreds” of cars were at the second rally.

Jon Bon Jovi made an appearance and played three songs for the crowd at that rally, Boston.com reported. He sang Livin’ on a Prayer, Who Says You Can’t Go Home?, and Do What You Can. He said about the drive-in crowd: “I wrote my comments down because I’ve never played at a drive-in with all the horns honking, so it’s a little different.”

The crowd parked at the Dallas High School and were spaced in their cars, six feet apart, WNEP reported.

During the second rally, Biden promised again not to ban fracking.

Biden also didn’t mince words when it came to Trump and the pandemic. He talked again about Trump’s conversation with Bob Woodward and said that Trump had held back information so Americans wouldn’t panic.

“The American people don’t panic,” Biden insisted. “Donald Trump panicked.”

Voters listened to his speech from their car radios, sometimes honking and cheering from their socially distanced locations.

