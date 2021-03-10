Big East Tournament 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 Big East Tournament kicks off Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The first-round games (Wed, Mar. 10), quarterfinals (Thur, Mar. 11) and semifinals (Fri, Mar. 12) will all be on Fox Sports 1, and the championship (Sat, Mar. 13) will be on Fox.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every 2021 Big East Tournament game online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Big East Tournament game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) and Fox Sports 1 are included in all of them, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that — if you’re a new customer — the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Big East Tournament game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with the Fox channels long-term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every Big East Tournament game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Big East Tournament game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Big East Tournament 2021 Preview

No. 1 seed Villanova topped Creighton, 72-60, to take home the Big East title last week. The Wildcats enter the tourney on the heels of some devastating news, however. Nova’s starting guard Justin Moore suffered an injury last weekend that is likely going to keep him out of the entire tournament. Considering the team is also without senior Collin Gillespie, it’s going to be quite the challenge for the tourney’s top seed.

“It was pretty severe,” Nova head coach Jay Wright told ESPN after the game in reference to the injury. “They said right away he’s not going to return. I think we’ll get an MRI tonight or [Sunday] morning.”

“We’re all praying for Justin Moore’s recovery,” Wright Tweeted Monday, updating the situation. “The evaluation is a severe ankle sprain – He will be doubtful for the Big East Tournament.”

No. 2 seed Creighton is also facing a stiff challenge: the team must navigate the tourney with its head coach Greg McDermott suspended indefinitely. Thus, the third seed Connecticut Huskies, who have won six of their last seven, could sneak past everyone if they continue on their hot streak.

Here’s a list of the teams playing in the Big East Tournament, listed by seed:

Villanova (16-5 Overall, 11-4 conference) Creighton (18-7, 14-6) UCONN (14-6, 11-6) St. John’s (16-10, 10-9) Seton Hall (13-12, 10-9) Providence (13-12, 9-10) Xavier (13-7, 6-7) Georgetown (9-12, 7-9) Marquette (13-13, 8-11) Butler (9-14, 8-12) DePaul (4-13, 2-13)

Here’s a look at the expected matchups in the Big East Tournament, per NCAA.com:

FIRST ROUND — WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Marquette | 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 Butler | 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 DePaul | 9 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS — THURSDAY, MARCH 11

Game 4: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner | 12 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 St. John’s vs. No. 5 Seton Hall | 3 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Creighton vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 UConn vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 6 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 9 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP — SATURDAY, MARCH 13 | 6:30 p.m